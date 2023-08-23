Shana Lavier is back as the head coach of the Dallas varsity volleyball team.
“Well, I did it from 2013-17 as a head coach. And then I took some time off to watch my sons play soccer. I went to be a mom,” she said, explaining her five-year hiatus.
Her coaching highlight during that first stint? Leading the Dragons to the Class 5A state tournament in 2017, their first appearance at state since 1991.
That first magical Dragons’ run ended with a loss to Henley High School in the state finals. That Hornets’ squad had a young Lavier on its roster.
Lavier decided to return to the Dallas coaching ranks when no one else applied for the position.
“They needed a coach for the program, and so I took it on. I saw where there was a void. And because I’ve had experience, I just said, ‘Yeah,’” said Lavier. “They’re a great group of girls, and it wasn’t fair to them to not have somebody that they could count on.”
The varsity roster was announced Aug. 17 and the girls will have one week of practicing together as a unit before traveling to Crescent Valley for a Mid-Willamette Conference jamboree on Aug. 24.
Crescent Valley was last year’s Class 5 state champion, the first volleyball title in school history, and is just one of many talented teams residing in one of the deepest conferences in the state.
“This is our introduction to the season,” Lavier said of the jamboree. “I don’t know that we’ll play every single team, but we’ll probably see at least four to five teams.”
The jamboree provides Lavier and her staff their first opportunity to see their players in action against other teams.
“We have a very diverse group of athletes. We’re not tall necessarily. But we are super scrappy on defense. The girls are quick and they’re going to be competitive,” said Lavier. “So that’s kind of what we’ll be focusing on. (That), and mixing up our lineups.”
With nine seniors and three juniors, the Dragons are experienced. They also have one sophomore.
The jamboree is the only preseason action the girls face before conference play begins, though open gyms have been on-going all summer. Practice started Aug. 15, one day later than scheduled because of that Monday’s stifling heat.
Last year the Dragons (7-6, 9-11) finished fifth in conference. Crescent Valley took top honors by going undefeated, while Silverton, West Albany and South Albany were in the top four, respectively.
“Crescent Valley is very good. West Albany. Silverton. I mean it’s one of the toughest leagues in the state,” said Lavier. “Usually, three or four of the teams end up in the top eight.”
Lavier expects no let up in the talent level of the competition. A successful season won’t be determined by the Dragons’ won-loss record, she added.
“Just having good attitudes, having team chemistry. I’m not going to really look at the wins and losses,” she said. “We’re going to just work on improving as a team, and just improving the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.