Itemizer-Observer
In boys basketball, Perrydale has set the stage for a one-game showdown for the Class 1A Casco League title.
West Salem is battling for third place in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference.
Central is trying to work its way into the 5A playoffs.
Meanwhile, Dallas is showing signs of late-season improvement while Falls City has completed its 2021-22 season.
Here’s a closer look at the performances of late by each local boys team:
Dallas
The Dragons battled at North Salem on Friday before ending up on the short end of a 58-54 final.
Earlier last week, West Albany, which had lost at Dallas 66-64 on Jan. 6, got revenge with a 60-45 victory over the visiting Dragons.
All in all, it wasn’t a bad week for a Dallas program in the building process – especially the last quarter or so of the North Salem game.
The Dragons trailed the Vikings by 25 points in the second quarter and were down by 19 after three quarters. But they came back like crazy, starting the fourth on a 10-0 run, and they cut North Salem’s lead to two with about a minute and a half remaining.
In the end, though, the Dragons couldn’t convert quite often enough, and they dropped to 1-11 in the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference and 3-16 overall.
“A bummer we weren’t able to bring it all the way back,” Dallas coach Jordan Sollman said. “We were pretty slow and stagnant in our offense early on, but we fixed a few things at halftime, so I was really proud of the guys’ resilience.”
Junior point guard Emilio Miranda “had a really good fourth quarter and one of the best halves I’ve seen him play,” Sollman said. “He played really good defense and found teammates on offense.”
Senior Kailyr Gibson “brought a whole lot of energy defensively in the fourth and hit the 3 that got us within two,” Sollman said.
Ashton Foster, a 6-1 senior workhorse, led all scorers with 14 points while adding team highs of 12 rebounds and seven assists, with only two turnovers.
“He can get to the rim,” Sollman said. “He had a really great game.”
Sophomore Coven Rotter-Game and senior Kolby Johnson-Sallee each scored nine points against North Salem, and junior Brock Dunkin had eight points and took a couple of charges.
West Albany had a 30-20 halftime lead on Dallas, but the Dragons got close with a spirited third quarter. Dallas was within 36-34 with 2:45 left in that quarter, then committed three consecutive turnovers with a chance to tie or take the lead.
Foster led the Dragons with 14 points. Senior Kobe Braziel had 12, and sophomore Cole Ratzlaff scored seven.
The Dragons had a game set for Tuesday, Feb. 15, against South Albany.
Dallas has three games left in the season, starting with Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home encounter with Crescent Valley, second in the league and ranked first in 5A by the Oregon School Activities Association.
Central
The Panthers failed to gain ground in their league playoff chase last week. They dropped their Feb. 8 game 48-36 to first-place Silverton, then went on the road for a key MWC match-up at Corvallis and lost 73-64.
The combination left Central at 6-6 in the MWC, fifth behind 11-0 Silverton, 10-1 Crescent Valley and a pair of 6-5 clubs, Corvallis and South Albany.
The top four finishers earn berths to the state playoffs. In addition, whichever fifth-place finisher in the MVC or Midwestern League has the higher OSAA ranking will get the 16th and final state berth.
After last week, Central was 14th in the OSAA rankings and the Midwestern’s No. 5, North Eugene, was 17th.
The Panthers came out strong against Silverton and led 17-9 after the first quarter. The Foxes began to chip away, though, with 3-pointers and other weapons, and by halftime Silverton had a 28-23 advantage.
Central was within 31-23 midway through the third quarter. But Silverton finished with a 41-29 lead going into the closing eight minutes and was never headed after that.
Central was scheduled to play Tuesday at 5-7 North Salem – the Panthers’ only game this week.
The Panthers’ next outing is at Crescent Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Then come the regular-season finales at home versus West Albany on Feb. 25 and South Albany on March 1.
West Salem
The Titans ended last week with a 6-4 Mountain Valley Conference record, good for a share of third place with Bend, just ahead of 5-5 Mountain View but behind 10-0 Summit and 9-1 Sprague.
A state playoff spot is very likely for the Titans, but which spot? The top three finishers in the league get automatic berths. Another 11 at-large teams from around the state get to keep playing, all based on their OSAA ranking. The Titans were looking good for getting at least an automatic berth, but their ranking of 17th in 6A through last week would put them in the middle of the 32-team postseason pack at bracketing time.
The Titans got last week started right with a 68-47 win at McNary.
West Salem then played host to Mountain View on Thursday and lost 55-52.
“We just didn’t play well enough offensively,” Titans coach Travis Myers said. “One of our keys as a program is to always be attacking and going after guys, but we were tentative versus Mountain View’s zone.”
West Salem junior guard Tommy Slack hit a 3 with one minute left against Mountain View to get the Titans within 53-50. And with 31 seconds to go, senior guard Jon Breyman’s feed to 6-7 sophomore Trenton Ferguson for a layup cut the Mountain View lead to 55-52.
But the Titans had to foul four times just to get Mountain View to the free-throw line. The Cougars missed a one-and-one with 4.2 seconds remaining, but by the time West Salem advanced the ball and called timeout to set up an inbound play from midcourt, only 1.9 seconds were left, and sophomore Connor Oertel’s long 3 try was off the mark at the buzzer.
Slack finished with 23 points against McNary and 16 versus Mountain View. Trenton Ferguson had 12 points in the Mountain View game, and Breyman tallied 11 against McNary.
Going into this week, West Salem was slated to play at home against Sprague on Monday, at home versus South Salem on Wednesday and at home against Summit on Monday, Feb. 21.
The Titans have only one game after that before the postseason; it’s a Feb. 24 trip to Bend.
“I think it all starts with us attacking and defensively doing what we do – keeping teams out of the paint and contesting shots,” Myers said. “We’ve just got to play better.”
Perrydale
The Pirates’ two-game showdown with Crosshill Christian last week proved at least two things: Those are two good Class 1A teams, and they are pretty evenly matched.
Perrydale won the first game, defeating the Eagles 67-58 at Perrydale.
Two nights later, at Crosshill in Turner, the home team came from behind in the final minute for a 42-41 victory.
“That was a barnburner,” Perrydale coach Brian Domes said after the second game. “By golly, they made some great adjustments, but it was a great effort by us to come from behind in the fourth quarter and get the lead. We just couldn’t hold it at the end.”
The victory in the first game assured Perrydale of having to play only once and on Saturday only in this week’s league tournament. It guaranteed the Pirates no worse than the No. 2 Casco League berth in the 1A playoffs.
The Perrydale-Crosshill Christian rubber match will be Saturday at George Fox University, and it’s for first and second place in the league tourney. But with Crosshill ranked third by the OSAA and Perrydale ranked fourth, the loser also might earn a first-round home game in the state playoffs.
Last week’s first game between the two rivals was very well-played by both teams, especially Perrydale. The Pirates ran their offense, passed well, cut to the basket, hit shots and played man-to-man defense well enough that they never trailed.
It was a game all the way, although Perrydale scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up 55-43, a cushion that came in handy.
Crosshill went to a full-court press, but with only limited success. The Eagles began to foul in the final two minutes, but Perrydale was up 10 and able to maintain control.
Senior Maguire Perkins came out on fire, hitting two 3-pointers as he scored the Pirates’ first eight points of that first game.
Senior Brandon Graber, junior Kamren Poulson and senior Kaej Haynes took turns with baskets the rest of the way. Poulson was very sharp on his dives to the rim and other short attempts. Haynes was tough underneath and along the baseline and with crisp passes. Graber also got some tough points and rebounds (team-high nine total). Senior Finn Janesofsky at point guard directed the show while guarding Crosshill’s talented freshman at that position, 5-11 Landon Knox.
Knox wound up with 16 points, and Crosshill big man Noah Dallum had 24, pounding the inside. And Crosshill’s No. 3 option, sophomore wing Ben Hemelstrand, hit four corner 3-pointers for 12 points.
The Pirates kept a body or two or even three around the 6-5 junior, but Dallum still was able to get good position low and go up strong, while Knox got hot in the middle part of the game to make things interesting.
“We let (Dallum) get too deep,” Domes said.
Perrydale led 17-12 after one quarter, 32-31 at the half and 49-41 through three quarters.
Crosshill’s best moments came late in the first half, when the Eagles closed on a 9-0 run, all the points by Knox.
“We had a lapse the last three minutes of the first half, but we came back out and did what we needed to do,” Domes said.
Perkins finished with 20 points. Graber had 16, and Poulson and Haynes each scored 11.
Perrydale shot well from the outside and inside and benefited from 20 assists on its 25-for-41 field-goal shooting.
“Some of the looks were really open,” Domes said. “We moved the ball really well, which gave us an extra moment to get set.”
It was one of Perrydale’s highest point totals of the season and gave the Pirates their ninth win in a row.
Crosshill hadn’t lost since Dec. 31, having won 13 straight.
The scene then shifted to Crosshill, where a packed house showed up for Senior Night and the postgame dance.
The Eagles went to a bit of a match-up zone and tried to clamp down more on Perkins’ 3-point threat.
“There were still a ton of holes in that zone, and we didn’t go out and find them like we’ve got to do,” Domes said.
Still, he called “it was a great effort” by the Pirates, who had to overcome more turnovers than in the first Crosshill game and find ways to score when their outside shots weren’t falling so easily.
“We’ll learn from this and came out hungry on Saturday,” Domes said. “It’s going to be a battle.”
Earlier last week, Perrydale picked up a couple of other league victories. The Pirates defeated Oregon School for the Deaf twice in two days, winning 78-36 and 76-42.
In the first game, Poulson scored 17 points, sophomore Erik Danka had 14 and sophomore Lucas Thorson added 10.
In the second game, freshman Con Lynch-Gilmore scored 18 points and senior Wyatt Cruickshank had 13.
Falls City
The Mountaineers completed their season with a 55-35 loss at home to Willamette Valley Christian and a 48-29 defeat at St. Paul.
Sophomore guard Elliot Foust poured in 23 points in the WVC game. He scored in every quarter and made four 3-pointers.
Ian Evenson, a sophomore wing, was next in scoring for Falls City with six points, sinking one 3 in each of the first two quarters.
Falls City led 12-5 after one quarter and 21-18 at the half. WVC outscored the Mountaineers 22-7 in the third quarter and 15-7 in the fourth.
Falls City had a 4-5 win-loss stretch late in the season but finished 6-16 overall. In Casco play, the Mountaineers were 6-10 and took sixth place. They just missed the final league playoff spot that went to Jewell, which was 6-8 with two games left and swept its two games from Falls City.
Only one Falls City senior is graduating; the Mountaineers will miss 6-4 center Noah Preston.
