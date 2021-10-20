LEBANON — A slow start Friday night at Lebanon means it’s time for the Dallas Dragons to start over.

Lebanon scored the first four touchdowns to build what proved to be an insurmountable lead.

The Warriors went on to win 34-14 against a Dallas team that had suffered the same kind of sluggish start one month ago against Silverton. Lebanon, which was coming off a 21-7 loss to West Albany, raced to a 21-0 advantage after just seven minutes.

The Warriors’ first touchdown came on a 62-yard pass on the game’s opening possession. Score No. 2 came on a march down the field, and an interception on a tipped Dallas pass set up the third TD. Lebanon upped the score to 27-0 early in the second quarter.

The Dragons began to get moving in that quarter, and senior running back Logan Person put them on the board with a 6-yard run at the 7:45 mark. Person scored again with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the final touchdown of the game. Person finished with 16 carries for 100 yards. He also had a fumble recovery and two receptions for 58 yards. Senior quarterback Ashton Foster completed 7 of 16 passes for 151 yards, with the one interception.

Senior Kole Johnson-Sallee caught four passes for 86 yards. While Dallas’ offense was able to get on track, the Dragons still finished with 10 first downs, not enough to mount the major comeback they needed.

The Dragons had some drives into the red zone that didn’t result in points, including one threat near the end of the first half that was thwarted when Lebanon blitzed and created a fumble. Lebanon rode the strong rushing of senior Brayden Burton. He carried 38 times and piled up 287 yards, with two touchdowns.

The Warriors improved to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in Special District 3. Dallas dropped to 3-4, 2-3, and saw its two-game win streak halted. Next for the Dragons is their final road game of the regular season.

They’ll head to Corvallis to face the Spartans (3-4, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. After that comes the regular-season finale — a home game on Friday, Oct. 29, against Central.

The top three teams in the SD-3 final standings earn spots in the Class 5A playoffs, along with the four other, highest-ranked teams from anywhere in the state that was not among the 12 automatic qualifiers.

Dallas, Corvallis and South Albany are tied for third, one game behind third-place Lebanon. The Dragons are 16th in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings. The Spartans are ranked 21st