On March 12, the Middle School State Wrestling tournament was held in Woodburn. Polk County girl wrestlers did quite well with Liliana Alvarez (Talmadge) taking first and Gabriella Dyer (LaCreole) taking 6th out of 25 wrestlers in the 140 lb. bracket. Liliana Alvarez’s win was particularly impressive because she pinned 4 out of her 5 opponents. The week prior, Liliana wrestled at the state qualifier taking first by pinning 3 of her 4 opponents in the 160 lb. weight class (20 lbs. heavier than she is).
2022 MS State Tournament Results for Talmadge (Independence)
MS B 160
Rodi Alvarez
• Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Lopez (Crook County) won by fall over Alvarez (Fall 2:41)
• Cons. Round 1 - Mason Vela (Talmadge (Independence)) won by decision over Alvarez (Dec 9-3)
MS B 160
Mason Vela, scored 1.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Landon McMahon (Heppner) won by fall over Vela (Fall 1:08)
• Cons. Round 1 - won by decision over Rodi Alvarez (Talmadge (Independence)) (Dec 9-3)
• Cons. Round 2 - Brycen Young (Brixner (Klamath Falls)) won by fall over Vela (Fall 0:46)
Girls G 140
Liliana Alvarez, scored 32.0 team points
• Champ. Round 1 - won by fall over Tatiana Pomeroy (Waldo (Salem)) (Fall 2:13)
• Champ. Round 2 - won by fall over NIchole Buxton (Scappoose) (Fall 3:41)
• Quarterfinal - won by fall over Gabriella Torres (Culver) (Fall 4:15)
• Semifinal - won by decision over Jadyn Pense (St. Helens) (Dec 3-2)
• 1st Place Match - won by fall over Achar O`Donnell (South Meadows (Hillsboro)) (Fall 2:52)
2022 MS State Tournament Results for LaCreole (Dallas)
MS B 80
Thomas Loughary, scored 1.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Ryker Pruett (North Bend) won by tech fall over Loughary (TF 16-1)
• Cons. Round 1 - won by decision over Justin Tucker (Crook County) (Dec 3-2)
• Cons. Round 2 - Jaxon Devette (Eagle Point) won by fall over Loughary (Fall 1:53)
MS B 95
Austin Stewart
• Champ. Round 1 - Aidan Godley (Scenic (Central Point)) won by fall over Stewart (Fall 2:08)
• Cons. Round 1 - Bryson Boyles (Pleasant Hill) won by major decision over Stewart (Maj 12-3)
MS B 102
Thomas Hess, scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Chase Hemphill (Crook County) won by major decision over Hess (Maj 13-5)
• Cons. Round 1 - won by fall over Jake Chaulet (Henley) (Fall 2:09)
• Cons. Round 2 - Colton Livingston (La Grande) won by decision over Hess (Dec 7-5)
MS B 220
Kitiona Shinkle, scored 7.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - won by forfeit over Tylor Mundlin (Nyssa) (FF)
• Quarterfinal - Isandre DeLaTorre (McLoughlin (Medford)) won by fall over Shinkle (Fall 3:00)
• Cons. Round 2 - by fall over Gabriel Munn (Molalla River) (Fall 3:21)
• Cons. Round 3 - Lynkin Royer (Sweet Home) won by fall over Shinkle (Fall 2:37)
MS B 160
Carson Langford, second place, scored 21.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - won by fall over Phillip Price (French Prairie (Woodburn)) (Fall 0:33)
• Quarterfinal - won by decision over Brycen Young (Brixner (Klamath Falls)) (Dec 6-0)
• Semifinal - won by major decision over Aiden Perkins (Sunridge (Pendleton)) (Maj 9-1)
• 1st Place Match - Daniel Patrick (Fremont (Roseburg)) won by decision over Langford (Dec 9-3)
Girls G 140
Gabriella Dyer, sixth place, scored 13.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - received a bye
• Champ. Round 2 - won by fall over Megan Haase (French Prairie (Woodburn)) (Fall 3:55)
• Quarterfinal - won by fall over Shelby Bunting (Culver) (Fall 2:42)
• Semifinal - Achar O`Donnell (South Meadows (Hillsboro)) won by fall over Dyer (Fall 2:18)
• Cons. Semi - Gabriella Torres (Culver) won by fall over Dyer Fall 0:47)
• 5th Place Match - Destiny Van Norsdall (Crook County) won by fall over Dyer (Fall 3:26)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.