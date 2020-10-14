Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — Two local anglers earned the 2020 Oregon Kayak Bass Fishing Angler of the Year: Tour Series and the 2020 Oregon Kayak Bass Fishing Angler of the Year: Online Series.

Oregon Kayak Bass Fishing (OKBF) is presented by Kayak Fishing North West (KFNW) a tournament tour series for Oregon Washington, and Idaho.

David Melendez, of Independence, took this year’s Angler of the Year: Tour Series with the highest score after a series of five in-person tour events including Mercer Lake, Galesville Reservoir, Lapage Park, Prineville Reservoir, and Willamette Park.

Melendez and Braden Allison, of West Salem, went toe-to-toe all season long, at the tour events and in the online challenges. Melendez won $470, a $100 gift certificate to Next Adventure, and a custom-engraved plaque.

Allison took this year’s Angler of the Year: Online Series.

At the end of the season there was a tie for the highest score after a series of six online tour events and a season-long online event.

Allison and Melendez were tied for points but with the tie breaker going to total inches for the season, Allison squeaked out the win with a total of 1.75 more inches than Melendez for the whole season.

Allison won $335, a $100 gift certificate to Next Adventure, and a custom-engraved plaque.

In addition to their winnings, both men received an invitation to the KFNW Classic invitational being held at ten-mile lake on Oct. 17 and 18.

There will be 15 anglers from Oregon, Washington, and Idaho competing for more than $4,600 in cash and gear.

To follow their progress, see the Oregon Kayak Bass Fishing Facebook page.