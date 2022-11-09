Many local athletes put together good seasons and were recognized at the end of the year by making the final conference selections. Here is the compiled list for the players who made all conference selections for the end of fall sports (not all teams’ information could be found).
Central
Football
MWC Head Coach of the year: Joel Everett
MWC Assistant Coach of the year: Jeff Centoni
1st team offense:
QB - Chase Nelson/Senior (unanimous selection)
RB - Kohler Hernandez/Senior
WR - Dominic Castanon/Senior
OL - Gabe Haines/Sophomore
2nd team offense:
WR - Myles Crandall/Senior
TE - Andrew Taufa’asau/Junior
OL - Ishmael Cervantes/Senior
1st team defense:
DE - Joey Cole/Senior
LB - Ethan Dunigan/Senior
DB - Josh Peters/Senior (unanimous selection)
2nd team defense:
LB - Benson Craig/Senior
DB - Andrew Eames/Junior
Honorable Mention defense:
DL - Carlos Rodriguez/Junior
DB - Kirik Kantola/Senior
Special Teams: 1st team:
Punter - Myles Crandall/Senior (unanimous selection)
Kicker - Maximo Villanueva/Senior (unanimous selection)
Honorable Mention:
Kick Returner - Kirik Kantola/Senior
Volleyball Honorable Mention:
Kendall Seidel/Senior
Ashley Barba/Junior
Boys Soccer
Honorable Mention:
Juan Ayon/Sophomore
Sabaztian Nunez/Junior
Dallas
Football
Offensive lineman of the year: Garrett Munkers/Senior
1st team offense:
OL - Garrett Munkers/Senior
2nd team offense:
RB - Emilio Mirana/Senior
OL - Jacob Worley/Junior
Honorable Mention offense:
RB - Dalton Baker/Senior
QB - Owen Hess/Senior
WR - Isaiah Mosley/Senior
TE - Emilio Rocha/Senior
OL - Clifford Johnson/Junior
OL - Terin Natividad/Senior
1st team defense:
DL - Steven Ward/Junior (unanimous selection)
LB - Brock Dunkin/Senior (unanimous selection)
DB - Owen Hess/Senior (unanimous selection)
2nd team defense:
DE - Dylan Largent/Senior
LB - Corey Miller/Senior
DB - Kaden Moore/Senior
Honorable Mention defense:
DL - Garrett Munkers/Senior
LB - Dominic Sobota/Junior
LB - Emilio Rocha/Senior
Special Teams:
Kicker - Luc Peffley/Senior
Punter - Noah Darland/Junior
Volleyball 2nd team:
Hannah Callaway/Senior
Grace Hannan/Junior
Honorable Mention:
Brooke Van Well/Junior
Olivia Hale/Senior
Kaelyn Goldem/Junior
Falls City Volleyball
Honorable Mention:
Cora Watkin/Senior
Serenity Roberts/Sophomore
Perrydale Football
2nd team:
RB/DB - Brandon Lux/Junior
QB/DB - Wyatt Burg/Senior
LB - Mason Crawford/Senior
DE - Connor Graber/Junior
Honorable Mention:
LB/TE - Erik Danka/Junior
OL - Noah Kroeker/Senior
OL - Seth Riley/Junior
OL - Carter Marsters/Junior
Volleyball 1st team:
Cora Gleason/Senior
2nd team:
Ivy Janesofsky/Junior
Honorable Mention:
Kali Clement/Sophomore
West Salem
Volleyball 1st team:
Lauryn Johnson/Junior
Teagan Wilson/Junior
2nd team:
Adria Dixon West/Senior
Ruby McNamee/Senior
Ashelyn Stanley/Sophomore
Honorable Mention:
Avery Erdmann/Junior
Jenna Woodcock/Junior
Girls Soccer
Sprague’s Francisco Marinez-Cruz and West Salem’s Benje Orozco were CVC Co-Coaches of the Year
1st team:
Lauren Duke/Senior
Kate Endler/Sophomore
Morgan Duke/Junior
Morgan Dorsey-DuQuesne/Senior
2nd team:
Emorie Loewen/Sophomore
Ciela Acosta/Senior
Jillian Colello/Senior
Daniela Jimenez/Freshman
Honorable Mention:
Madelyn Diaz/Senior
Ali Diaz/Freshman
Mia Zelinka/Senior
Boys Soccer
Goalkeeper of the year: Angel-Nicoli Herrera
1st team:
Drew Zohner/Senior
Gavin Endler/Junior
2nd team:
Eduardo Murillo/Sophomore
Andrew O’Dell/Junior
Honorable Mention:
Caiden Hewett/Sophomore
Anthony Marroquin Chavez/Sophomore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.