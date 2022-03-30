Itemizer-Observer
Mixed bags were part of the travel package for Polk County baseball teams, who traveled near and far last week for early-season games.
Dallas went to Newport and came away with two wins in three games.
Central played at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer and had a sing-song 2-2 week.
West Salem’s chartered bus took the Titans to the Phoenix area, where the Titans got to see Chase Field, home of the MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, and play five games in five days. The Titans went 2-3.
Here’s a closer look at the local teams:
Dallas
The Dragons began their spring break with a 16-8 victory over Astoria, then knocked off Philomath 8-5.
Mazama clipped the Dragons 11-7 in the second game on Tuesday.
Those results have Dallas at 2-3 overall going into Thursday’s trip to Walker Stadium, home of the Portland Pickles, and a match-up with McDaniel (formerly Madison).
The Dragons will continue non-league play with three home games – Monday versus Scappoose, April 6 against Nelson and April 8 with Benson.
Then the Mid-Willamette Conference season gets underway with West Albany visiting Dallas on April 11 to open a two-game series.
In the Newport games, freshman Eli Hess, junior Owen Hess and junior Easton Barcroft were strong with the bats. Eli Hess finished 8 for 12 and doubled twice. Owen Hess was 5 for 9 and had two doubles. Barcroft was 6 for 11.
The Dragons, who totaled one run in their first two games of 2022, had a relative explosion offensively. They had 15, 12 and 12 hits in the three games at Newport’s Oregon Coast Invitational.
On the mound, sophomore left-hander Liam Hale gave Dallas a complete game against Astoria, and sophomore Lucas Lefever and freshman Jack Strange combined to pitch the win over Philomath.
Central
The Panthers got some of what they wanted to see as they played four games in four days in the Keizer tournament.
“We wanted to see what we’ve got and put a lot of players in different situations,” coach Tom Roberts said. “Pretty much everybody on varsity got a start and got some good looks.”
The opening, 13-3 loss to St. Helens wasn’t exactly what the coaches wanted to see.
“We didn’t play our best baseball,” Roberts said.
But the Panthers bounced back nicely against Molalla, winning 4-3. Kellen O’Malley, a sophomore lefty pegged to play both varsity and JV this season, made his first varsity start and shined. He gave up five hits and one walk in four innings, with two earned runs allowed and six strikeouts. Central outhit the Pioneers 12-5 in the six innings.
Then came a tough 7-6 loss to Stayton, tough because the Panthers gave up four runs in the final inning.
“Late mental mistakes,” Roberts said.
Again, Central quickly made amends.
“We played really well on Saturday,” Roberts said of the 6-0 triumph over Gresham.
Isaac White, a senior southpaw, tossed a six-inning complete game. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out four.
Keys to the Panthers’ offense included sophomore Isaiah Sanchez’s 2-for-3 outings in the last two games and senior Riley Urenda’s three hits in the Molalla game.
The Panthers were 3-3 overall going into two games early this week (Monday at home against McDaniel and Tuesday at Grants Pass).
Central and McDaniel will meet again on April 7, this time at Walker Stadium in Portland.
That’s the final tuneup for the league season, as the Panthers will go to North Salem on April 11 for the first of their 16 MWC games.
West Salem
The Titans won their first two games in Arizona, then lost three.
“We learned quite a bit. That was the intention,” coach Taylor Blair said. “We took 21 guys in hopes of figuring out who could do what, who belongs where and who’s ready to do things.”
The victories were 18-5 against Valley Vista of Arizona and 7-6 against Green Mountain of Colorado. The losses were to Colorado teams – 12-4 to Columbine, 12-1 to Douglas County and 14-2 to Grandview.
“We played some pretty good baseball and some not so good baseball, which is to be expected this time of year,” Blair said. “For the most part, we pitched pretty good. We hit the ball OK. We struggled a little bit to play defense.”
Douglas County was “a pretty legitimate baseball team,” he noted.
The Titans had a Tuesday game scheduled at Roseburg, and they’ll play Friday at South Eugene.
Other non-league games are Tuesday, April 5 at home against Sheldon, April 7 at Silverton and April 12 at home against Redmond.
The first of 12 Mountain Valley Conference games will take place on April 16 at West Salem in a doubleheader against Bend.
Seniors Brody McMullen, Evan Faust and John Olsen (a lefty) appear to be the main three rotation starters for West Salem. Junior Trent Vanwinckel and sophomore Matthew Luke are next in line, along with senior Brooks Ferguson, a senior from basketball who got to throw some on the Arizona swing.
Blair said he wanted to keep close to 18 players on board for the games this week and “figure things out more. I’m excited for what it looks like down the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.