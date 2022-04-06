Itemizer-Observer
The final non-league tune-up baseball games will take place this week for Dallas, Central and West Salem.
The first couple of weeks have brought ups and downs for all three squads, with Dallas and Central both at .500 through last week and the Titans sub-.500 against some tough competition.
The outcomes had West Salem at No. 42 in the Oregon School Activities Association Class 6A rankings, with Central No. 20 and Dallas No. 25 in 5A.
Here’s a rundown on each of the teams:
Dallas
The Dragons improved to 3-3 with a come-from-behind, 9-7 victory in 10 innings over McDaniel.
The Portland Interscholastic League team led much of the way at Walker Stadium, but Dallas rode seven strong innings of relief pitching by junior Emiliano Rocha, who got the win.
Dallas fell behind 4-0 in the second inning and trailed 6-2 after three. In the fifth, junior catcher Owen Hess ripped a three-run double to center field that cut the deficit to 6-5.
McDaniel got one run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Dragons scored twice in the seventh to tie the score. Freshman Jack Strange led off with a single and scored on a single by Hess, and Hess scored on a hit by junior first baseman Derek Siegfried.
In the 10th, Dallas took an 8-7 lead when junior center fielder Easton Barcroft’s bunt single down the first-base line scored Rocha, who had walked to lead off the at-bat.
McDaniel got a leadoff walk in the bottom of the 10th and got that runner to second with two out. But Rocha’s eighth strikeout ended the contest.
Rocha threw 107 pitches in his longest stint of the season, but never lost any steam on his fastball.
“I was feeling good. I could throw a couple more (innings),” he said.
Rocha gave up only two hits and no runs.
“That’s probably the best he’s thrown in this program. He shut the door and gave us a chance to win on a day when we had no business winning,” Dallas coach Keeton Luther said.
Noting his team’s slow start, Luther called it “one of our poorest games of the season. I don’t think we came out prepared, and maybe we took them (the Mountain Lions) a little lighter than we should have.
“But all in all, we had some guys come through in the big moments. So, we move on, we learn from it, we get better, and we try not to make that same mistake.”
Rocha said he wanted to give the Dragons confidence that they could rally.
“You’ve got to believe you’re going to win the game,” he said. “You’ve got to know you’re going to win the game. You’ve got to get your whole team to believe it.”
Hess finished 3 for 6 with five RBIs. Barcroft was 2 for 4 and scored three runs. Siegfried was 2 for 5 with a double, and Strange went 2 for 5 and scored three times.
Barcroft said it was a group effort and “I think it was our energy” that made the difference. “In the last couple innings, we were really loud and cheered each other on more.”
The Dragons, after their Monday game versus Scappoose, will play Wednesday at home against Nelson and Friday at home versus Benson.
Dallas’ first Mid-Willamette Conference game is Monday, April 11 at home with West Albany.
Central
The Panthers (4-4) went 1-1 last week, defeating McDaniel 14-4 at Central and falling 8-4 at Grants Pass.
McDaniel and Central will tangle again on Thursday, this time at Walker Stadium in Portland.
The Panthers then will start MWC play with back-to-back games against North Salem. The league opener is Monday, April 11 at North Salem.
Central had only four hits in the McDaniel game but drew 12 walks and used three Mountain Lions errors as well to take control early. The Panthers led 4-0 after one inning, 7-0 after two and 12-1 after three.
Starter Malachi McCormick, a senior, struck out eight batters and gave up only one hit but walked seven in three innings. Sophomore Andrew Eames drove in three runs and tripled. Junior Joey Cole and senior Andre Estrada each had two RBIs.
Against Grants Pass, Central matched the Cavemen’s six hits but committed five errors, resulting in seven unearned runs. Central hurler Evan Beaver, a sophomore, went all six innings.
West Salem
The Titans suffered a pair of two-run losses last week to fall to 2-7.
Both games were away, and they ended 4-2 against Roseburg and 10-8 at South Eugene.
West Salem coach Taylor Blair said he saw signs of good life in the defeats, though, and he attributed that to some changes in practice style and lineup.
“We played a lot better,” he said. “We played good baseball at Roseburg, we just left our bats at home and two errors were the difference.
“South Eugene was a really good game, we just couldn’t get stops after scoring. But it was really promising. There’s a lot of upside.”
The Titans have made their practices even more detailed than usual and “outlined to the minute,” Blair said, “so we’re not allowing any lack of focus to occur. We wanted to change the intensity.”
Senior Brody McMullen was 2 for 4 against Roseburg and pitched 4 2/3 innings.
South Eugene scored six runs in the second inning and stretched that 6-0 lead to 9-2 after the fourth inning. For West Salem, senior first baseman Brooks Ferguson hit a three-run home run and freshman catcher Carter Howard had a solo HR in a comeback attempt. Howard and sophomore outfielder Matthew Luke each finished with three hits. McMullen, leading off and playing center field, tripled in a row and has had at least one hit in all nine games.
“Brody’s the guy that makes it go. He’s the ultimate competitor,” Blair said.
West Salem was scheduled to face another Eugene school, Sheldon, at West Salem on Tuesday, and the Titans’ non-league season continues Thursday at Silverton.
Next week, the Titans will play host to Redmond on Tuesday before opening their Mountain Valley Conference season with a home doubleheader April 16 against Bend.
