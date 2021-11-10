Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — The Dallas Dragons landed four first-teamers on the all-Mid-Willamette Conference football team.

The Dragons had one on offense — senior running back Logan Person was a unanimous selection.

Dallas had three players on defense — senior lineman Demitri Harris, senior linebacker Isaac Ostrom and junior defensive back Owen Hess.

The all-MWC second team included four Dragons in five positions, along with three Central players.

One of the Dragons chosen for the second team made it on both sides of the ball. Senior Justin Parnell was picked on offense and defense.

Also on the second team from Dallas: senior wide receiver Kole Johnson-Sallee, senior quarterback Ashton Foster and senior kick returner James Partridge.

Central had senior offensive lineman Brayden Foreman, junior QB Chase Nelson and junior linebacker Ethan Dunigan on the second team.

Dallas had players in 12 spots on the honorable mention list, while Central had six.

On offense, Dallas was represented by junior lineman Treston Wilt and junior lineman Kevin Rubio, plus junior tight end Emiliano Rocha and junior running backs Brock Dunkin, Emilio Miranda and Corey Miller.

On defense, the Dallas honorable mention players were Dunkin, senior Zach Centanni and sophomore Dominic Sobota at linebacker, Person at defensive back and place-kicker, Partridge at defensive back, and Parnell at punter.

From Central, senior offensive lineman Josh Shinkle, junior wide receiver Myles Crandall and junior running back Kohler Hernandez made honorable mention, as did senior defensive lineman Manuel Vela, junior linebacker Benson Craig and junior defensive back Kirik Kantola.

West Salem

The Titans Shawn Stanley, voted league Coach of the Year by his peers, had eight Titans chosen for the all-Mountain Valley Conference first team.

The first-team picks were senior offensive tackle Jaiden Dunton, senior offensive guard Aydan Watson, senior tight end Josh Pikl, senior receiver Zach Dodsen-Greene, senior running back Johnny Withers, senior defensive lineman Martin Trujillo, senior linebacker Josh Pikl and junior cornerback Roman Burrow.

Second-teamers from the Titans were senior quarterback Brooks Ferguston, junior defensive lineman Dmitri Trofimchik and senior safety Judah Aliifua and senior return man Zach Dodsen-Greene.

Making honorable mention from West Salem were senior offensive tackle Aidan Hussey, senior offensive guard Triston Smith, senior center Jeremiah Pinkerton, junior tight end Wyatt Jenks, senior receiver Judah Aliifua and senior receiver Brody McMullen, senior running back Hudson Giertych, junior defensive lineman Wyatt Jenks, senior linebacker Johnny Withers, junior cornerback Jameson Lowery, senior safety Hudson Giertych and senior punter Jeremiah Pinkerton.

Perrydale

The Pirates had eight players selected to the Class 1A Special District 1 North Division all-star team, with three earning honors on both sides of the ball.

Senior Kaej Haynes was first-team in offense and defense as a tight end and linebacker.

Second-teamers were senior Finn Janesofsky at running back and defensive back, junior Noah Kroeker as an offensive lineman, sophomore Connor Graber at linebacker and junior Mason Crawford as a tight end and defensive end.

On the third team: Wyatt Cruickshank, a senior, on the offensive line; Wyatt Burg, a junior quarterback; and Brandon Lux, a sophomore running back.

Falls City

Senior Noah Preston chosen as a first-team defensive end.