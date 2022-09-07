Itemizer-Observer
They came, they saw (when it wasn’t pitch-dark), and they conquered (for the most part).
Overcoming a few semi-harrowing moments, Julie and Jerry Mullins, along with fellow Dallas resident Tonya Miller, helped their 12-member team run from Mt. Hood to Seaside in the 40th annual Hood to Coast Relay.
Their team, dubbed the Oregon Department of Corrections Leg Irons, completed the 199-mile course in 29 hours, 41 minutes, 50.7 seconds.
The time and the 9:02 per mile pace were a bit faster than their goal. And they earned the team 345th place out of 1,045 entries.
“Everything went about as well it could have,” Julie Mullins said.
The Leg Irons took off from Timberline Lodge at 2:55 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 26.
One of those challenging moments came not much later. Julie Mullins was running the first of her three legs when she wound up veering off U.S. Highway 26, something she was not expecting to do. In the darkness and on uneven terrain, she briefly got uncertain about where to go and “suddenly felt really panicked. I almost started crying. I didn’t want to die alone in the woods or have my teammates think I was dead.”
But soon the highway reappeared, and she was back on the road and on her way.
Later in the race, a right leg injury flared up and she slowed her pace enough to manage the pain. One of the team’s two vans that were used to escort the resting runners came by, and her van mates, including husband Jerry, noticed her struggling gait.
“I really wanted to finish,” she said, but Jerry jumped out of the van and told her to get in, and he ran the rest of that leg for her.
Jerry had his own test. It came before his third leg, and after he had begun to feel the effects of sleep deprivation and lack of nutrition.
“There were two nights in a row I didn’t really get any sleep,” he said, “and so far during the race I’d only eaten a couple of protein/carb bars. That was all I’d brought, which was probably a mistake. That wasn’t enough.”
But somewhere along the course, at about 3:30 a.m., Jerry and Julie (and lots of other runners) found a place that was hosting a high school fundraiser and was selling food. Jerry got in a long line (“there were probably about 60 people ahead of us”), and eventually he got a hamburger, bag of chips and a Costco muffin to consume before his final leg.
“I needed that food,” he said. “I felt good and ran well.”
Miller also ran “really strong” during the Hood to Coast, Julie Mullins noted, and the team members got along well in their vans -- always a key.
The early start time was a challenge for the Leg Irons and their sleep patterns. The Mullins left Dallas at 11 p.m. Thursday to meet the team in Salem for the drive to Timberline. Julie said she slept about three hours Thursday night and only about two more during the Hood to Coast.
“That was the worst part,” she said.
Julie Mullins’ injury isn’t believed to be serious. She’s been told it’s probably due to over-use.
“I just need to give it a break, which I will do,” she said.
She has qualified to run in the 2023 Boston Marathon, and Jerry also has a qualifying time and hopes to make the final cut for the men’s race.
The Leg Irons were one of the first teams to reach the beach, as they were one of the first teams to start the Hood to Coast. They arrived at about 4 a.m. Saturday and enjoyed the unusual experience of being by the ocean that early and in the quiet and dark, and then were able to have breakfast at Pig & Pancake when it opened at 5:30 a.m.
“I’d like to do Hood to Coast again,” Jerry said, “but maybe get on a more competitive masters team. It’s nice being on a casual team like this one was, but it also would be fun to place and be more competitive, while keeping the casual part.”
