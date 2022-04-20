Itemizer-Observer
Here’s a look at local high school track and field – both the highlights of last week and the top-ranked athletes so far this season from Dallas, Central, West Salem, Perrydale and Falls City:
State rankings
• In Class 5A boys, Dallas senior Justin Parnell held the No. 2 spot in the shot put and discus through last week. He had season bests of 51 feet, 1 ½ inches and 148-0 to trail Wilsonville senior Logan Thebiay (54-8) and Silverton senior Sam Willis (156-8).
Also for Dallas, senior Logan Person has produced a PR of 165-6 this year in the javelin, and that was good for fifth after last week.
A Central senior, Kaleb McArthur, fashioned a PR of 21-2 ½ in the long jump to win the Vic Downs Mac Invite at McMinnville on Friday and climb to fourth in 5A.
Central junior Jack Burgett was fifth in the 400 (52.40) after clocking that PR on Friday to beat everyone in the McMinnville field.
The 4x100 relay team of Burgett, junior Myles Crandall, sophomore Jordan Vega Ramos and junior Kohler Hernandez moved up to fourth with a 44.28 at the Vic Downs.
And Burgett was part of a 4x400 – with Crandall and juniors Javier Landeros and Joshua Peters – that was third in 5A, thanks to its 3:34.50 at McMinnville.
William Walker’s 16.90 100 hurdles, run March 30 at Dallas, had the Dragon sophomore ranked eighth in 5A going into this week.
Central senior Elijah Jones, with his PR of 12-0, was tied for ninth in the pole vault.
• In Class 5A girls, Dallas senior Maddie Straus was No. 2 in the javelin, one foot behind Wilsonville freshman Kylie Fox. Straus’ PR of 136-4 came March 17.
Central hurdler Sophie Bliss ranked third and fourth in her feature events. The senior turned in a 100 hurdles PR of 15.92 – a school record – on April 9 and had a 48.11 in the 300 hurdles at McMinnville on Friday. She was third in the shorter race.
Bliss also was ninth in the 5A long jump with a PR of 16-0 and ran a leg on a fourth-place 4x100 relay team. making her the McMinnville meet’s leading girls scorer.
Central had the No. 10 long jumper, as well, with sophomore Amanda McArthur hitting 15-10 1/3 in a March 30 meet.
Dallas was ranked fifth in the 4x400 relay. Senior Kaitlyn Van Well, Straus, freshman Ivy McIntosh and junior Marley Lamb own a 4:27.45.
• In Class 6A girls, West Salem had two athletes ranked in the top five as of this week.
Senior Natalie Cunningham was second in the shot put. She threw 42-7 ½, a PR, on April 1. Jewyl Newton, a St. Mary’s Academy senior, is at 44-0 ¼.
Senior Phoebe Beckett unleashed a 121-2, her PR in the discus, on April 1 as well. Newton was fourth at 123-9 through last week, and the top spot belonged to Central Catholic junior Kyeese Hollands at 150-1 ½.
Titans senior Alison Calvin-Stupfel was tied for ninth in the high jump, having cleared 5-0. Clackamas senior Deshanae Norman had a 6A-leading 5-8 jump.
Calvin-Stupfel also was ninth in the 6A triple jump. She set a PR Friday in the Chehalem Field and Track Classic, going 34-1 ¾. State leader Anika Sukumar, at 37-4, is a junior at West Linn.
• In 6A boys, Titans senior Tyce Chaney’s PR of 22.78 ranked ninth in the 200.
• In 1A girls, Falls City had the leader in the 100 in senior Kassidi Thompson. She turned in a 13.33, her PR, March 30 at Dallas.
A close second through last week was Adrian freshman Addy Martin (13.35), and 13 others were under 14 seconds.
Also for Perrydale, senior Jesalynn Griffiths and sophomore Julia Fast ranked in a tie for fourth in the pole vault at 7-6. That broke their own school record by six inches.
They set the mark on Saturday, when Perrydale was one of 16 teams (covering all six classifications) in the Rob Frank Invitational at Banks.
The 5A pole vault leader, junior Gynel Duke of Trout Lake, Washington, was at 8-6, and Crane junior Taylor Joyce was second at 8-0.
• In 1A boys, Perrydale senior Finn Janesofsky was among three pole vaulters who had cleared 10-0 this year, good for fifth. The height, a Janesofsky PR, came Saturday at the Rob Frank Invitational in Banks – and it tied the school record. The 5A leader at 13-0 was Harper senior Ryan Talbot.
Last week
Dallas’ Justin Parnell won the Wilsonville Invitational discus at 139-7 and placed second in the shot put. Wilsonville’s Logan Thebiay was second in the discus at 130-3 and won the shot with his PR of 54-8.
Logan Person was fifth for the Dragons in the javelin (147-6), and Dallas junior Avery Bennett placed seventh (141-7).
Out of 25 boys teams, Dallas was 10th. All of the teams ahead of the Dragons were 6A except for the winner, 5A Wilsonville.
Out of 25 girls teams, the Dragons tied for 20th.
In a three-way Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Dallas last week, these Dragons won their events: senior Avery Shinkle in the girls 100 hurdles and junior Hannah Callaway in the girls long jump; Parnell in the boys shot and discus; William Walker in the 110 boys hurdles; and Avery Bennett in the boys javelin.
Senior Jacob Lavier was second in the boys javelin with a PR of 127-0, and senior Camilla Myssen took third in the girls javelin with a PR of 98-6.
Other Dallas PR’s included: Walker’s runner-up 46.00 in the 300 hurdles; junior Jonathan Deming with an 18.49 for third in the 110 hurdles; sophomore Javonte Williams’ 116-2 for second in the discus; freshman Philip Kahl running a 4:40.24 for third and junior Toby Slade 4:47.16 for fourth in the 1,500; senior Ethan Buchanan with a 10:51.24 in the 3,000; and Ivy McIntosh, 19.78 for third in the girls 100 hurdles.
* Central’s boys were sixth out of 13 teams in Friday’s Mac Invite, and the Panther girls were eighth out of 14 teams.
The top 10 boys teams: Union (Vancouver, Wash.) 144, Silverton 122, Sprague and McMinnville 74 each, Scappoose 73, Central 65, Junction City 61, Centennial 36, Hillsboro 30 and Amity 28.
The top 10 girls teams: Union 127 ½, McMinnville 104, McKay 74, Amity and Silverton 66 each, Forest Grove 65, Sprague 54, Central 52, Hillsboro 39 ½, Scappoose 34.
Top finishes at McMinnville for the Central girls: Sophie Bliss, first in the 300 hurdles, first in the long jump and second in the 100 hurdles; junior Sadie Wendring, fourth in the 100 (PR 13.78) and fifth in the long jump; Amanda McArthur, second in the triple jump; and the 4x100 relay of McArthur, Bliss, Wendring and senior Julis Martinez, fourth.
“Amanda is proving to be a versatile addition in the sprints, relays and especially the jumps,” Central coach Eli Cirino said. “She just discovered the triple jump and already is ranked second in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
“Faith Sanchez (pole vault), Sadie and Julis are ranked in the top eight in league and have been scoring consistently. Sadie and (freshman thrower) Brianna Kassebaum are making rapid improvement.”
Top Central boys finishes at McMinnville: Jack Burgett’s victory and PR of 52.40 in the 400; Kaleb McArthur’s triumph in the long jump with a PR of 21-2 ½; junior Joshua Peters’ triple-jump win in a PR of 40-9 ¼; McArthur’s third in the triple with a PR of 39-9 ½; Myles Crandall’s fifth in the 100, his first individual sprint of the spring; Crandall’s 400 relay split of 41.8, a PR that was fastest of the meet; the third by Burgett, Crandall, Jordan Vega Ramos and Kohler Hernandez in the 4x100 relay; the victory in the 4x400 relay by junior Javier Landeros, Burgett, Crandall and Peters; and Elijah Jones’ third-place pole vault.
“Another great week,” Cirino said. “We’re having tremendous growth all over the place, and it’s been really exciting for our kids as well as our coaches.
“Jack Burgett has established himself as one of the top sprinters in our league. He has made amazing progress in the last year and also PR’d repeatedly in the 200 and gives us strong legs on both relays.
“We have great depth with our boys sprinters.
“Josh Peters has also been a nice surprise. He is able to compete in a variety of events. We’re excited about what he’s doing in the long jump and triple jump already but also about his potential in other events, including the throws.
“Our young throwers are improving quickly. Freshman Gabriel Haynes had a great series last week at Lebanon and improved his discus PR by almost 20 feet to 113-7.”
The Panthers also competed last week with South Albany in a three-way MWC meet at Lebanon.
Peters won the boys discus (PR 91-3). Jones won the boys pole vault (PR 12-0).
Bliss won the girls long jump (PR 16-0). Amanda McArthur won the triple jump (PR 32-8) and high jump.
* In Newberg on Friday, the West Salem boys were 10th out of 16 teams in the Chehalem Field and Track Classic, and the Titan girls were sixth out of 15 teams.
The top five girls teams: Lincoln, 82 points; Tualatin, 77; Camas, Wash., 67; Sherwood 45 ½; and Crescent Valley, 44. West Salem had 40 ½. Westview was next with 38.
In the girls shot put, West Salem sophomore Emma Dalke won by two inches with a throw of 35-7, and teammate Morgan Dorsey-DuQuesne, a junior, was third with a PR of 35-2.
Alison Calvin-Stupfel placed second in the triple jump (PR 34-1 ¾), third in the long jump (PR 16-7 ¼) and tied for third in the high jump (4-8).
Sophomore Jack Meier gave the Titans a win in the boys 3,000, setting a PR of 8:50.27. Junior Logan Schwartz was fourth with a PR of 8:55.06.
Senior discus man Jesse Goodwin took fourth with a PR of 133-3.
West Salem also had a Mountain Valley Conference dual at McKay. The Titan boys won 91-32, and the girls won 85-35.
* Perrydale had a bunch of good moments against good competition in Saturday’s Rob Frank Invitational hosted by Banks.
Jenna Tompkins tied for fifth in the javelin, throwing 81-3.
Jesalynn Griffiths and Julia Fast got their co-school record of 7-6 in the pole vault, with Griffiths placing tied for third and Fast sixth based on number of misses.
Boys pole vaulter Finn Janesofsky was fifth as he tied the Pirates’ all-time record by clearing 10-0.
• For Falls City, sophomore Sophia Abeling had a big day in a six-team meet at Sheridan last week. She won the triple jump in 27-1, nearly a PR, and she was third in the long jump at 12-9, also close to her PR.
In the boys meet, freshman Chris Sickles had PR’s in the 100 (13.00) and high hurdles (21.54), junior Luke Preston PR’d in the triple jump (31-4 ½) to place fourth and had a PR in the 200 (26.41), and junior Kirk Davis had his best 200 (27.12).
This week
Dallas goes to Lebanon for Friday’s Rob Allen Twilight Invitational. Central will play host to the John Oliver Invitational. It starts at 2 p.m. Friday and will have 15 teams, including West Salem and fellow 6A schools Mary, Forest Grove, Mountain View and Roseburg, 5A schools Corvallis, Hillsboro, North Eugene, Ridgeview, St. Helens and Thurston, 4A schools Elmira and Stayton and 3A Creswell.
West Salem also has a Mountain Valley Conference dual meet at home on Tuesday, April 26 against South Salem.
Perrydale and Falls City compete Saturday at the Jewell Invite, which figures to be a good prelude to the 1A District 1 championships May 13-14 at Portland Christian.
