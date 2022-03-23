Itemizer-Observer
It didn’t rain all afternoon, but Dallas, Perrydale and Falls City track and field teams got their feet wet Thursday at Dallas.
The three schools, along with Lebanon, competed in their first meet of 2022, the Dragon Ice Breaker Invitational.
It was an ideal opportunity for coaches to get a look at their rosters in action and for the athletes to get a taste of various events with some competition.
If the cloudy and fairly cool conditions weren’t made for great marks, they didn’t add to the challenge, either.
Also last week, the West Salem Titans got a run-through of sorts in a two-way meet at McKay.
Here’s a look at how each of the local teams did:
Dallas
The throwers led the way in the first meet.
Senior Madelynn Straus uncorked a PR of 136 feet, 4 inches in the javelin. It ranked second in Class 5A through last week, one foot behind Wilsonville’s Kylie Fox. Straus’ previous best of 123-0 came in last year’s state meet.
Senior Justin Parnell doubled in the shot put and discus, and senior Logan Person won the boys javelin with a 150-10 effort only about four feet off his career high.
And junior Evie Olliff was the winner in the girls discus at 87-1, a PR by 11 inches. She was second in the shot put, and Dallas went 1-2-3 in the girls javelin, thanks to seniors Camilla Myssen and Jenna Carey.
Sophomore Javonte Williams was second in the boys shot put.
The jumpers got off to a good start, too.
“They still have a lot of work to do, but they’d only had two practices, if that,” Dallas coach Bill Masei noted.
Person was second in the long jump and triple jump and had a PR of 1-0 in the long jump. Sophomore Isaiah Mosley was third in the high jump.
Senior Avery Shinkle led the girls with a first in the long jump to go with her victory in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 100.
Sophomore Anna Button won the high jump.
Masei said he also was impressed with the performance of his girls in the mid-distances. Junior Marley Lamb, senior Kaitlyn Van Well and freshman Ivy McIntosh grabbed the top three spots in the 400, and freshman Ah Pymm McDaniel won the 800, with frosh Tenny Nash second.
Another first for Dallas came from sophomore Cole Ratzlaff in the boys 200, and junior Jonathan Deming was first in both boys hurdles and the pole vault.
“Hopefully with a great week of spring break practice we’ll be ready for our next meet,” Masei said, looking forward to the March 30 three-way at Dallas with Central and North Salem.
Perrydale
Pirates coach Brian Evans especially liked what he saw Thursday in his returning boys.
“Each one of them had nice PRs in their events,” he said.
Senior Finn Janesofsky went up to nine feet in the pole vault, placing second.
Junior Kamren Poulson upped his marks in the shot put and javelin, posting a 34-7 and 108-3 to finish fifth and third, respectively.
Sophomore Ethan Blades had a personal best of 82-11 in the discus and was 12th.
Mason Crawford, a junior, had a Class 1A Special District 1-leading long jump of 18-11 to go along with his other personal records of 37-9 in the triple jump and 12.77 in the 100. He placed third in both the long and triple and eighth in the sprint.
Among Perrydale girls, sophomore Izzie Keene “is showing lots of potential in different events,” Evans said. In the Ice Breaker, she entered the 100, javelin and long jump.
“I’m looking forward to upcoming meets and watching all of the kids improve in all their events,” Evans said.
Falls City
Coach Dean Munkers got to see six girls and three boys go live, which was new for many of them.
“The biggest thing that stood out was that for most of my team it was their first time competing at a track meet,” he said, “and they represented themselves well.”
Junior Isabell Saxton put herself among the top 10 all-time at Falls City in the shot put with a heave of 24-4, good for fifth place in the meet.
Freshman Serenity Roberts also cracked the top 10 with a long jump of 13-3 ¾ and her 100 time of 15.57, earning a fifth in the long jump and ninth in the short sprint.
On the boys’ side, junior Kirk Davis had the fifth-best long jump ever for a Falls City athlete, going 16-7 to place seventh. Sophomore Dawson Teal’s 32-5 ¾ shot put was good for ninth place and a spot in the top 15 on the Falls City historical list. He also was eighth in the discus at 90-2, which also ranks in the top 15. And track newcomer Chris Sickles, a freshman, gutted out the 300 hurdles, “a race he has only done parts of in practice,” Munkers noted, while posting good times for his age in the 100 (13.79) and 200 (28.22).
“Overall, I’m very happy with how everyone performed given how few experienced athletes we have out for track,” Munkers said.
West Salem
Coach Erich Herber’s squad broke the ice in the Scot/Titan Icebreaker at McKay on March 15.
The girls won 13 events, and the boys won 12. The girls outscored McKay 89 1/2-35 ½, and the boys won 114-43.
Sophomores Olivia Jolivette and Mihaly Akpamgbo swept the girls and boys 100 and 200. Jolivette posted a PR of 27.71 in the 200. Akpamgbo had PRs of 11.65 and 24.00.
Freshman Kellyn Filley doubled in the boys long jump and triple jump with PRs of 18-6 and 36-4.
Junior Matthew Nivala took both boys hurdles.
The girls had another double victor as well in senior Alison Calvin-Stupfel, who high jumped 5-0 and took first in the long jump.
Other boys firsts came from senior Tyce Chaney in the 400, junior Brady Bliven (1,500), junior Isaac McDonald (3,000), senior Judah Aliifua (javelin), junior Mobolaji Majekodunmi (high jump) and the 4x400 relay team of Bliven, juniors Logan Schwartz and Dominic Stephens, and Chaney.
Sophomore Jack Meier was right behind Bliven in a 1-2-3 Titan 1,500 finish. Freshman Garrett Fenske and junior Ryan Newton followed McDonald as the Titans took the top three spots in the 3,000 as well.
In the girls meet, freshman Olivia Powell won the 400, and freshman Gitte Lonigan was the 3,000 winner. The 110 hurdles went to senior Darian Ehrmantraut, and freshman Madison Forest was fastest in the 300 hurdles.
West Salem seniors swept the throwing events. Natalie Cunningham won the shot put, Phoebe Beckett won the discus and Nyah Hawley won the javelin.
Sophomore Samantha Gagnon led the way in the girls triple jump.
Gagnon, freshman Emorie Loewen, Forest and sophomore Lola O’Brien teamed up to win the 4x400 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.