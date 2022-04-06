Itemizer-Observer
The track and field scene in Polk County was busy last week. Dallas played host to a meet and then West Salem pulled off its fifth Titan Track Classic with a bundle of teams and good early-season performances.
The weather at West Salem on Friday wasn’t always the brightest, but the athletes came through it with some memorable marks.
The West Salem boys won the title for the fourth time, and the Titan girls were second out of the 13 teams.
“A great invitational for Polk County,” West Salem coach Erich Herber said. “The Titans had a great day.”
In the boys meet, West Salem totaled 117 ¾ points. Bend was second with 92 ½. Dallas placed fifth with 64, and Central was eighth with 29.
Oregon City won the girls title with 134 points, with the Titans scoring 107 to beat out third-place Bend’s 82. Dallas was sixth with 43, and Central took 10th with 27.
Here is a breakdown of local teams:
West Salem
The West Salem boys won four events, and the girls had three firsts, including one from senior Natalie Cunningham, who broke the school shot put record by throwing 42 feet, 7 ½ inches. The distance ranks first in Class 6A this season.
Junior Brady Bliven won the boys 800 and 1,500 meters for West Salem with personal bests of 2:00.45 and 4:10.01.
Senior Tyce Chaney captured the 400, and sophomore Jack Meier was the 3,000 in a PR of 9:05.40.
Phoebe Beckett had a big PR in winning the girls discus at 121-2, which ranks third in 6A this year.
West Salem fought off McKay and others to win the girls 4x400 relay with a crew of freshman Emorie Loewen, sophomore Lola O’Brien, freshman Madison Forest and sophomore Olivia Jolivette.
Also for the boys, Meier was third in the 1,500, and junior Logan Schwartz placed third in the 3,000 and fourth in the 1,500.
Titans senior Jesse Goodwin had a good day with a pair of PRs and a second in the discus (120-9) and fourth in the shot put (41-9). Judah Aliifua, a senior, was second in the javelin with his best throw, 138-11.
On the girls side, Jolivette added a second in the 100 with a PR of 12.92 and freshman Gitte Lonigan was second in the 1,500 (PR 5:07.16) and third in the 3,000 (PR 11:12.17).
Cunningham chipped in with a third in the discus, and Jolivette had a PR of 16 feet to nab fourth in the long jump.
Dallas
The Dragons showed improvement in various events in both their March 30 home meet with Central, North Salem and Falls City and in Friday’s Titan Track Classic.
“We had a good week,” coach Bill Masei said.
Throwers Justin Parnell, Logan Person and Maddy Straus led the way.
Parnell won the shot and discus at both meets. He had a season-best shot of 50-1 ½ at home, then upped it to 51-1 ½ at West Salem. That mark is second in 5A this season.
His discus throw of 148-0 at Dallas is No. 2 also.
Person won the Titan Classic javelin at 165-6, a PR that moved him to third in 5A. He also took first in the javelin at Dallas.
Straus’ winning javelin throw of 122-2 at Dallas ranks second in 5A, and she won the Titan meet as well.
Evie Olliff had some throwing highlights as well for the Dragons. She doubled in the shot and discus at home with PRs of 28-7 ½ and 93-6 (an improvement of 6-5).
“She’s found her groove,” Masei said.
And Dallas’ Dakoda Bennett was third at West Salem in the javelin, after placing second in the home meet with a 108-0 that is seventh in 5A this season.
Also for the Dragons, Avery Shinkle won the 100, was second in the 100 hurdles and finished fourth in the long jump at the home meet. Ivy McIntosh was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles, and Tenny Nash ran second in the girls 800. And it was a Dallas sweep of the 400, with Marley Lamb, Kaitlyn Van Well and Ah Pymm McDaniel going 1-2-3.
In the Titan Classic girls meet, Lamb placed fourth at 400 meters, Shinkle had the fifth-fastest 100 time, and McDaniel was fifth in the 800 (PR 2:35.91). The Dallas 4x400 relay team of Lamb, Van Well, McDaniel and Straus ran 4:32.83, which is sixth in 5A.
“Marley and Kaitlyn give a 1-2 punch in the 400, “Masei said.
Shinkle also bettered her lifetime mark in the long jump, going a quarter-inch beyond her jump of two days earlier with a 14-7 1/4 that took seventh.
Polly Olliff posted a PR in the 1,500.
At Dallas, the Dragons’ Toby Slade nipped teammate Noah Zajac to win the 1,500, then won the 3,000, both with PRs. Isaac Ostrom won the 400 in a PR of 55.08. William Walker’s winning PR of 16.90 in the 110 hurdles ranks fourth in 5A.
Walker came back to place third at West Salem. Avery Bennett, who also plays baseball, was third in the javelin (PR 138-6) in the Titan meet, and Person had a triple jump best of 39-11 ½ for second place and No. 6 in 5A.
“Logan had a great day in the field,” Masei said.
Other high finishers at West Salem included Jonathan Deming, fourth in the pole vault, and the 4x400 relay team of Ostrom, Carlos Jantz, Trey Cross and Philip Kahl, whose 3:45.88 ranks ninth in 5A.
“We’re impressed with Carlos and his desire to run the 400,” Masei said.
Central
The Panthers’ first meet of the year came Wednesday at Dallas. The Panthers also competed in the Titan Track Classic on Friday.
“It was really great to see our kids have the chance to compete after a month of training and last year’s disappointing season,” coach Eli Cirino said. “We’re focused on the process right now, trying to crank up the volume a little, stay healthy and sort out where our strengths and weaknesses are.”
Sophie Bliss posted the third fastest 5A girls 300 hurdles time in placing fourth at West Salem. She clocked 49.49.
“A great early season time for her,” Cirino said.
Two days earlier at Dallas, she won the 200 and long jump (15-10 ½, fifth in 5A).
Jayden Taylor was Central’s other girls winner at Dallas, taking the 800.
Hannah Gilbert was second in the 1,500, and Amanda McArthur placed second in the long jump. Sadie Wendring had thirds in the javelin and long jump, and Gretchen Mitchell was third in the 800. All had PRs. Also at West Salem, Wendring was fifth in the 400 and joined Faith Sanchez, Bliss and Julis Martinez on the 4x100 relay that ran a 52.92 to take sixth on the 5A season chart.
“It was awesome to see us run a competitive girls 4x100, which we have not had in a few years,” Cirino said.
Sanchez was third in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet for the second meet in a row, and Taylor was fourth in the triple jump with a PR of 29-10 ½.
“We have a core group of girls who will score some good points, but we have some big gaps to fill,” Cirino said.
Also at West Salem, the Central boys got top-five finishes from Elijah Jones (second in the pole vault), Jack Burgett (third in the 400 with a PR of 52.88), Josh Peters (third in the triple jump, going 39-6 1/4 in his first try at the event) and Kaleb McArthur (fifth in the long jump).
At Dallas, Burgett ran second to North Salem flash DeMari Thompson in the 100 and 200 (PR 23.88). Jones won the high jump and pole vault. McArthur led a 1-2-3 Central showing in the long jump with a PR of 20-1 ¾. Truman Swartzfager won the boys 800. Gabe Cirino was second in the 300 hurdles.
“We have a bunch of depth to sort out with our boys,” Eli Cirino said. “We are strong in the sprints and jumps and developing in other areas. Jack Burgett is quickly blossoming into one of the top sprinters in the Mid-Willamette Conference. Josh Peters looks capable of excelling in multiple events. McArthur, Jordan Vega, Kirik Kantola, Kohler Hernandez, Javier Landeros and Kamran Goodrich give us some serious depth to work with in the sprints and jumps. Elijah Jones cleared 11 feet in the pole vault and will only improve.”
Perrydale
At the Mark Dean Invitational on Saturday at Tillamook, eight Pirates notched a total of 12 PRs.
Among the standouts: sophomore Ethan Blades and freshman Emma Fox in the shot put and discus, and senior Jenna Tompkins in the javelin and discus.
Sophomore Johnathon Propes (300 hurdles) and senior Jesalynn Griffiths (100 hurdles) were the Pirates’ top placers.
Freshman Natasha Griffiths had PRs in the 1,5000, long jump and javelin. Sophomore Julia Fast had her fastest 1,500 of the season.
Falls City
Top placers at the Dallas meet last week included junior Isabell Saxton, fifth in the shot put (PR 25-0), and junior Luke Preston (third in the 400, PR of 1:02.32). Saxton also had season bests in the discus and javelin. It was Preston’s first meet of the year, and he also turned in a PR in the 200.
Sophomore Sophia Abeling and freshman Serenity Roberts did well in the long jump, and Roberts added a PR in the 100.
Freshman Chris Sickles improved in the long jump and ran well in the 110 hurdles.
In the Austin Smith Memorial Throwers meet at St. Paul, sophomore Allison Lukins raised her discus and javelin PRs by more than three feet each.
And, at the Jefferson Jump-Off, junior Kirk Davis placed fifth and went 35-3 in his first triple jump competition. Roberts was fifth in the long jump with a PR of 13-8, and Sickles had a PR of 14-10 ½.
