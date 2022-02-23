Itemizer-Observer
Five Dallas boys and two Central boys are seeded for this week’s Class 5A wrestling championships.
The tournament is Saturday at Ridgeview High in Redmond.
The Mid-Willamette Conference district tournament champion Dragons drew a third seed as their highest at state – sophomore Jose Romero, a district champ, is No. 3 at 120 pounds.
Other Dallas seeds are junior Isaac Jones, sixth at 132 pounds; sophomore Blake Atterbury, seventh at 126; sophomore Thomas Talmadge, seventh at 138; and freshman Eli Hess, eighth at 152.
The Central seeds are No. 1 Ethan Dunigan, a district champion and junior at 145, and Joseph Pearson, a senior at 182.
* Two girls from Dallas are aiming for victories in the girls state wrestling tournament Thursday at Culver High.
Freshmen Polly Olliff and Ivy McIntosh are unseeded at 100 and 110 pounds, respectively.
The tournament is for wrestlers from all classifications.
* The Class 6A wrestling tournament also is this weekend.
West Salem will take three wrestlers to the 6A tourney, which is Saturday and Sunday at Sandy High.
At 113 pounds, senior Connor Everetts is seeded sixth. Senior Blane Miller is entered at 106, and junior Corbin Taylor is in the 170-pound bracket.
Last week at the Mountain Valley Conference district meet, those there qualified for state. Everetts placed second, Miller was third and Taylor finished fourth.
West Salem was seventh out of nine teams in the league.
Sprague won with 363 points, followed by Mountain View with 312 ½, Bend with 228, McNary with 203 ½, South Salem with 201 ½, McKay with 176 ½, West Salem with 89, Summit with 13 and Caldera with 6.
