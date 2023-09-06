For the first time in a long time, a big break - an own goal - went the way of the Panthers varsity boys soccer team.
That break came in Thursday’s non-league match’s opening minute, and proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win for Central (0-0, 1-0).
The team that went winless a year ago, a streak aided by injuries to key players and a roster deep in inexperience, made the Sunset Apollos pay for their mistake by blanking the visitors.
“We got a lucky goal early on and then we were able to keep them from scoring the rest of the game,” said senior midfielder Sebaztian Nunez of Central.
The win couldn’t have come at a better time.
It “was pretty important to the team, especially because last year we didn’t end with any wins, so it felt nice,” said Nunez.
The win suggests the Panthers are headed in the right direction.
“I think building up everything we had from last year, not getting any wins, and how that felt. So you just want to win right away, and we did,” said Nunez.
Senior goalie Carter Holt led the defensive effort. He said he stopped five on-target shots “that were freebies, that probably should have gone in, but didn’t.”
Two of these shots proved to be greater threats than the others. The first of these came in the first half from six yards out, Holt said, but the Apollo rocket was right at him.
“They definitely could have scored there with a better placed shot,” Holt added.
But Sunset didn’t. So the shutout continued.
In the second half, a skirmish in front of the net went Sunset’s way. With one of their players breaking free to attack the net. But his shot, which was headed to the front corner of the net, was kicked away by Holt at the last second.
Holt praised his team’s effort.
“We played really well defensively. Obviously, we kept a clean sheet. It was a great defensive game,” said Holt of the win. “It’s the first time in a long time, so it feels good. It was kind of ugly … but we battled it out.”
The win was ugly in part because the Panthers continue to struggle offensively. Central has one goal on the season, and that came last month during jamboree action. So scoring is a concern.
Despite being a Class 6A school, Sunset, a member of the Metro League, is not expected to be one of the tougher foes on the team’s 2023 schedule. So Central knows it cannot rest on its modest laurels. Improvement is needed on both sides of the ball.
“We just need to start talking more. Build more chemistry,” said Nunez. “But it will come over time.”
The team also needs to work on its spacing and its passing when in attack mode. Greater challenges await.
Non-league action continues for the Panthers. They have Putnam here Thursday at 7 p.m. They then travel to Eagle Point on Saturday and to North Eugene on Tuesday.
