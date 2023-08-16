Lynnette Henshaw has never run an official race. During a race in elementary school, a girl named Marlene stunted her confidence, after she hit Henshaw’s chest when they approached the finish line.
“That told me ‘No I’m not going to do this,’” Henshaw recalled.
Soon after, Henshaw discovered that little skinny Marlene set an Oregon state record.
But over 70 years later, the 86-year-old would be pumping her own chest with her own accomplishment – a first place finish in the 2023 Oregon Senior Games at Oregon State.
Now the top sprinter in the 100-meter, Marlene was well behind her.
She always loved running. Her dad Claude Cover was an accomplished sprinter at Benson High in Portland. It runs in the family, pun intended.
But for the last 40 or so years, it’s primarily been a bucket list of things for Henshaw.
“I’ve always kept it in the back of my mind. But now at 86, I say, well I better go and do it quick. No matter what,” she said.
The native Oregonian grew up in Portland. She and her husband Gene have seven children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Henshaw is now retired and resides at the Dallas Retirement Village where she runs sprints inside the facility.
Her consistent time is 32 seconds in the 100 – a measure DRV Wellness Director Francy Stoyer helped stretch out along the first floor of the village.
“She’s amazing,” said Stoyer.
Stoyer learned from the walking group that Henshaw was going to run the 100. Stoyer helped prepare her for the Corvallis trip.
“Through different classes, we’ve started strength training and weightlifting. There’s seven women who went from 3-pound weights to eight now,” Stoyer stated.
To Stoyer and Henshaw, this is a rare occurrence for a retirement community. However, they take pride in DRV’s moving and exercising programs that’s helped prepare them for the senior games.
Henshaw’s first opponent in the lead up to race day - her nine-year old great granddaughter. The two sprinted in the DRV, startling neighbors in the home.
“I was really chasing her and that was the best time I ever had,” Henshaw said. “We both got there at 30.1 seconds. But she gets to the end and goes ‘WOOOOAOHH!’
“She got the jump on me and took off and I was staying right behind her the whole time, but she won.”
Henshaw actually had some detractors to her race preparations. Some said, “it’s not worth it, you shouldn’t do it.” Regardless, Henshaw believed in herself.
“Well, they don’t know how I feel about running,” she said.
She’s also got plenty of mettle and support for her goal. Such as long-time trainer David Lee, Stoyer’s uncle.
“People make themselves promises. They say, ‘By this age I want to do this,’ or ‘by this age I want to do that,’” Lee said.
And he was quite pleased to see it unfold for Henshaw.
“They have these personal goals and bucket lists… and it’s fun to see them happen,” he said.
Lee was also pleased that through the connection between Stoyer and Henshaw, he was able to become an acquaintance.
“She’s (Henshaw) got a great attitude, great temperament and personality and so it was fun to get acquainted with her,” Lee mentioned.
Lee, a coach of 53 years through the high school and college ranks, notably with stints at Oregon City High School and Warner Pacific College, found a unique aspect in his runner.
“There’s always been people of different ages that have come to me. But usually, you’ll find ones wanting to do road races or marathons,” Lee said. “Not too many at this age want to take up sprinting or field events. So, she’s kind of special and unique in that she’s interested in sprinting.”
It turned out that Lee’s runner ended up as the only runner in her age group of 85- to 90-year-olds.
But that never crossed the DRV residents’ mind leading up to the race. Running in it would be all the focus and fun.
What looked as though Henshaw may have been pacing herself well, in actuality, turned out to be her leg cramping up just several steps after hopping out from the start line.
“I had a cramp right after starting,” said Henshaw – her face tensing up while she rubbed her hand against the cramped area. “I’ve never had a cramp back there before and I’ve never had a cramp running.”
The cramp caught her by surprise.
“I was just like ‘What? Now!?’” grumbled Henshaw.
And now wasn’t the time as the 86-year-old continued to pace herself despite the pain.
Henshaw finished with a time of 38.4 seconds, just shy of her goal at 30.4 but still impressive despite the ailment.
What initially was thought of as failure to her, or as a letdown to everyone who supported her, would soon be dispelled, much to her surprise. The runners that placed ahead of her were at least 10 years her junior and that qualified her for first place in her age group.
But before that moment of amazement showered over her and her supporters around her, all she could do was replay the race in her head, like most athletes do.
She gasped as she recalled a thought to herself during the race.
“Oh my god, this is not working. But you can get over it, just keep going,” she recalled saying to herself.
The finish removed all doubt. The finish itself was the goal accomplished even though she didn’t break her personal record and felt she could have run faster.
“I’ve ran faster than that going to the grocery store,” Henshaw humored her group of supporters.
Lee continued dispensing coaching advice post-race.
“Well, now you’ve got to come back now,” he told the runner.
He also consoled her ache.
“You know what you’re doing right now, stretching after the event, even as you haven’t had a cramp – that’s more important than before,” Lee exclaimed.
Her crew of supporters, which included her sister Sandy, husband, trainers, and friends, asked, “So are you going to do it again?”
“Well, I wasn’t,” she replied, leaving the answer open ended.
