Itemizer-Observer

Last season was one of the best for the Perrydale boys basketball team. The Pirates ended with a sixth overall OSAA rank, a 21-5 regular season record, a 15-1 league record that saw them finish second in league and earn a playoff bid. Perrydale’s season however came to a close in the second round when they lost to the North Douglas Warriors on the road 59-47. Now coming into this season, the page will be turned with a new group after graduating five seniors from last year as the Pirates hope to mount another playoff berth.

