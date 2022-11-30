Last season was one of the best for the Perrydale boys basketball team. The Pirates ended with a sixth overall OSAA rank, a 21-5 regular season record, a 15-1 league record that saw them finish second in league and earn a playoff bid. Perrydale’s season however came to a close in the second round when they lost to the North Douglas Warriors on the road 59-47. Now coming into this season, the page will be turned with a new group after graduating five seniors from last year as the Pirates hope to mount another playoff berth.
“We had a pretty dominant senior class,” said head coach Brian Domes, who is coming into his seventh season. “We were pretty well experienced, which obviously their experience helped a lot but this group has a lot of athleticism which has me pretty excited especially as a defensive coach.”
In their first six games, the Pirates opened the season with a 5-1 record and followed that with two separate six-game winning streaks. In his seven years as the leader of the program, Domes has been to the second round of playoffs every year except the first when the Pirates made it to the final state site in Baker. This season Perrydale looks to continue that impressive streak with a return to the final state site.
“We’re going to try to pressure teams in different ways,” said Domes. “And we’re going to see what they can and can’t handle. But we haven’t been quite able to make it over the hump yet in the second round other than the year we made it we played at home.”
The Casco League will also be wide open for the taking this season as the Pirates try to go for their first league title since the 2016-17 season.
“I think our league could be really interesting,” said Domes. “It should be a four-way fight for the top spot. St. Paul, Crosshill Christian and Willamette Valley Christian should all be in the mix for the top.”
Perrydale gets underway with back-to-back games this week, first against Alsea on Nov. 30 and then on the road at Gaston on Dec. 1.
“Alsea will be no slouch,” said Domes. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we react and if we can get the ball out and run like I’d like too. We’ve only have a couple kids that have played varsity minutes and those weren’t necessarily meaningful minutes. So I’m excited to see how we play as a group and I think the rotation will be about seven deep which is something I haven’t had in a while. I saw some things in the summer that made me pretty excited so I’m ready to see how those things translate with basically a brand new ball club.”
