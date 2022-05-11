Itemizer-Observer
A four-team baseball season starts Thursday night at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
It’s year two of the Mavericks Independent Baseball League.
The league was formed after the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Class A baseball team was one of many minor-league clubs around the country whacked by a downsizing Major League Baseball.
The four MIBL teams from last year will play 48 games apiece in 2022, providing baseball for local fans over the next 3 ½ months.
Campesinos de Salem-Keizer returns as league champion. Challengers are the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Salem Senators and Portland Mavericks, all with historical names.
The first pitch is 6:35 p.m. Thursday, with the Mavericks facing the Volcanoes.
Friday’s game, also at 6:35 p.m., will pit the Senators and Campesinos.
All four teams will play on Saturday and Sunday. The 1 p.m. Saturday game is Mavericks-Volcanoes, and the 6:35 p.m. Saturday game is Salem-Campesinos. The matchups and times are the same on Sunday, but with the Senators and Campesinos in the 1 p.m. slot.
Monday is a bye date, but play resumes Thursday, May 19 at 6:35 p.m., with the Mavericks battling Campesinos.
Tickets are available online, or by calling 390–2225, or at the ballpark, and are available for single games, in packages and plans or for the season.
For a complete schedule and more information, go to mavericksindependentleague.com.
The teams have players from various locales, including outside the U.S. Players were selected in a recent draft after tryouts at the stadium.
Here are the rosters, with a few additions still to be determined as of last week:
Campesinos
Pitchers – Anthony Alvarado, Andrew Baxter, Johnathan Chico, Kenneth Folch-Rios, Eli Fultz, Donnie Gardner, Liam Rosebeck, Jason Whaley, Noah Woodall
Catchers – Anthony Jurado, Brandon Reed
Infielders – Josh Burns, Connor Laeng, Chase Titalah, Connor Wytko
Outfielders – Landon Fish, DJ Lewis, Rochell Marino, Caesar Sandoval
Disabled list – Mante Woods
Manager – Alex Alvarado
Coaches – Albert Alvarado, Aaron Johnson
Volcanoes
Pitchers – Jared Bell, Colin Driscoll, Jacob Espitia, Jake Lialios, Matt McDonald, Javier Montero, Colton Myer, Aaron Nease, Brenden Nipp
Catchers – Jacobi Allen, Keyberth Mejias
Infielders – Matt Holiday, Ronnie Keaton, Jr., Travis McFarland, Humberto Soto, Jose Villa, Shoma Yoshido
Outfielders – Juan Carlos Abreau, Tony Holton, Sam Jones
Utility – Sam Jones, Tony Torcato
Manager – Tony Torcato
Coaches – Gehrig Richins
Senators
Pitchers – Von Aulger, Tyler Jackson, Mason McAlister, Jack Muth, Orleny Quiroz, Nick Reanult, Dylan Suppan, Sam Wells
Catchers – Angeddy Almanzar
Infielders – Nick DeLa Rosa, Matt Lokken, Zach Muenster, Kenneth Peoples-Walls
Outfielders – Blayze Arcano, Willie Barcena, Jeff Disla, Ky Takahashi Ho, Caleb Johnson, Joseph Starick
Utility – Isaiah Dominguez, Dylan Moser
Manager – Dave Wong
Coaches – Joe Johnson, James Mensing
Mavericks
Pitchers – Evan Bowles, Aldrick Jimenez, Ronald Magdaniel, Vyncent Manson, John Over, TJ Pruneda, Brayan Rodriguez, Jake Trupp
Catchers – Altor Hurtado, Hayden Williamson
Infielders – Mitchell Austin, Chase Bessard, Victor Diaz, Billy Kittrell, Rodny Rodriguez, Wilfredo Tovar
Outfielders – Jackson Day, Nic DiBenedetto, Alex Emerson, Wilfre Favelo, Leomar Jiminez, Quadrese Teague
Manager – Scott Binder
Coaches – Don Freeman
