Pitchers and catchers, and players at every other position, are reporting again at Volcanoes Stadium. The Mavericks Independent Baseball League is returning for a second go-round.
The format will be very much the same as in 2021: Four teams will play 48 games each, 96 total, over 3 1/2 months, all at the Keizer ballpark.
The league was somewhat thrown together last year in the wake of the Class A Salem-Keizer Volcanoes falling victim to a major trimming of minor-league baseball clubs around the country.
League attendance was relatively sparse last season, for various reasons, including the pandemic and bits of hot weather.
Mickey Walker, Volcanoes CEO, said the goal is to improve the league all the way around.
“Bring in better talent and more fans,” he said.
For 2022, the teams again will be the defending champion Campesinos de Salem-Keizer, Portland Mavericks, Salem Senators and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.
The Mavericks will face the Volcanoes in the May 12 opener at 6:35 p.m.
Most games will take place Thursday through Sunday, with weekday 6:30 p.m. games, for the most part, and weekend games typically starting at 1 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Exceptions include some Wednesday games and the Monday night, July 4 game between the Volcanoes and Mavericks.
The regular season ends Aug. 28, with a playoff format to be determined for Sept. 1-3.
Ticket prices will be the same, Walker said, with a single-game
reserved seat going for $10 ($8 day of game), an upper box seat for $12 and a lower box seat for $14.
Tryouts took place at the ballpark on April 9, and the four teams drafted players shortly thereafter.
Roster sizes are likely to stay at 22 per team.
Three of the four managers are back from 2021. Daniel Robertson, who managed the Campesinos, has gone to work for his former MLB team, the Cleveland Guardians, as a bench coach for the Class A Lynchburg Hillcats in Virginia.
Returning skippers are 16-year big-league pitcher Alan Embree (Mavericks), former Oregon State assistant coach Dave Wong (Senators) and former San Francisco Giants outfielder Tony Torcato (Volcanoes).
Alex Alvarado will manage the Campesinos.
The Walker family owns the facility and leases land from the city of Keizer, Walker said. The team rents the stadium for company outings, birthday and other parties, youth games and more. Renters have full access to the clubhouse (when the league isn’t playing), and groups can use the field and stay overnight, sleeping on cots in the clubhouse, if desired.
Walker said average attendance was about 850 per game, though some have estimated it to have been more like half that. It’s a big drop from the Northwest League days that produced such future major-league standouts as Buster Posey, Tim Lincecum, Brandon Crawford, Adam Duvall and more. Attendance varied quite a bit, but was around 3,000 per game in the 2000s, dipping to slightly under 2,000 in 2019.
Walker said the operation wasn’t a fiscal loser in 2021.
“The format is financially sustainable,” he said. “Obviously, it was tough last year. There were a ton of up-front costs with the teams and the uniforms. I wouldn’t say we did as well as we would like to, but we came out in the black.
“We were really excited and happy, given that we had a lot of challenges.”
The league is adding some 1 p.m. Friday “business person’s” games in hopes of drawing more business groups and fans.
All games will be livestreamed on YouTube, and all night broadcast on KYKN (1430 AM) (with day games streamed on the web). John Meissner returns to call the play-by-play.
The league has named Jerry Howard as commissioner. He succeeds Jack Cain, a long-time pro baseball executive and former owner of the Portland Rockies’ Class A team. Cain decided to step away after being at every minute of all 96 games, four days a week, mid-May till late August, a year ago.
“I want to have a real life,” Cain said. “I hope it’s successful. It’s good for the community. Some of the fans were really dedicated, didn’t miss a game. We just need more support.”
Baseballs alone aren’t cheap, and Cain estimated that the league went through about 500 dozen of them last year, at a cost of $70,000.
Concessions were a struggle at times, he said, with a couple of vendors unable to get to the finish line at the stadium, though Walker said fans enjoyed food trucks that were brought in for games.
Beer and wine are available, and the concourse will have a full bar.
“The biggest thing is just being able to handle orders and keep the lines moving,” Walker said, “and to provide some unique stadium food beyond hot dogs and hamburgers, having a variety to choose from.”
The Mavericks League doesn’t have that one traditional, true home team to get behind or out-of-town league rivals to cheer against.
“The casual fan especially likes to have somebody to root for,” Cain said.
Cain observed that the team named Volcanoes seemed to have more the most fans. But serious baseball fans would take in lots of games, just to see baseball.
The Campesinos were 35-9 in the regular season, followed by the Volcanoes at 28-17. The Mavericks (18-26) and Senators (8-37) were well back, but all four teams made the playoffs.
The quality of play held up well.
About 16 of the 88 players a year ago had minor-league baseball experience, “a pretty good number,” Cain said.
Walker said the level of play “was higher than we probably had as an affiliate the last few years.”
Players must provide their own health insurance, though the league does have a “team doctor” and provides a physical therapist at every game.
The league had only a couple of incidents that required commissioner action, with one player suspended for 15 games and fined, but no brawls or other fights to mar the season.
Most players come from the West Coast, but the league did have players from Mexico and Venezuela last year, along with several other states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia and Florida. One player was set to come from Spain, but COVID restrictions kept him from participating.
Players are not paid, but the league offers some job opportunities and provides local housing as needed. Walker said about 65 players were housed last year, with other and more local players already having a place. The league put up some players in dorm rooms at Corban University, but Walker said that might not be the case this season.
“It’s a challenge (to find player housing), but host families have always been so great for us,” Walker said.
It’s an older group of players than what the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes would have as a farm club for the San Francisco Giants.
“Basically, those were 17- to 20-year-olds, but last year our average age was probably 25-27, with a couple of guys 19-20 but a couple guys in their 30s,” Walker said.
Some players are interested just for the opportunity to keep playing, but many are continuing to chase their dream of being in pro ball, either for the first time or to return to that level.
“I think more than half are still chasing that dream, believing they have something left in the tank and for whatever reasons they were looked over or released and felt that was unjust,” Walker said.
Walker said the league has talked of expanding.
“That is very possible,” he said. “To where we have six or eight teams within the next one to three years. We’ve talked about Gresham, Medford, Bend or Northern California.”
