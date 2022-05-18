Itemizer-Observer
After two rainouts, the Mavericks Independent Baseball League launched its second season with four weekend games at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The first game played in 2022 turned out to be the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes versus the Portland Mavericks on Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks won 10-6.
In Game 2 on Saturday, the defending champion Campesinos downed the Salem Senators 6-1.
On Sunday, the same teams played again, and the outcomes were reversed. All four teams were 1-1 after the Mavericks beat the Volcanoes 10-3 and the Senators bumped the Campesinos 12-7.
In the season opener, Alex Emerson led the Mavericks with four RBIs, going 4 for 5.
Emerson said he was just trying to hit the ball as hard as he could.
“Try to get barrel to it. If you hit the ball hard, good things happen,” he said.
The Campesinos’ opening victory came with reliever Johnathan Chico, a Chicago native who has played in Puerto Rico, holding Salem scoreless for five innings.
“I’m used to being a starter, but I’m also a gamer,” he said. “Coach wanted me out of the pen. I told him I’d be ready. Just tried to go out and do my thing.”
On Sunday, the Mavericks got a boost from Matt McDonald, a reliever from Linfield who started and went 5 2/3 solid innings.
The Senators and Campesinos traded big blows in the other Sunday game. Catcher Angeddy Almanzar, from the Dominican Republic, hit a three-run home run for Salem in the first inning. Josh Burns gave the Campesinos a 7-6 lead with a grand slam in the sixth. But Almanzar had a grand slam of his own in the seventh for a 10-7 lead.
This week’s games:
Mavericks-Campesino’s, 6:35 p.m. Thursday
Mavericks-Campesino’s, 1 p.m. Friday
Volcanoes-Senators, 6:35 p.m. Friday
Volcanoes-Senators, 1 p.m. Saturday
Mavericks-Campesino’s. 6:35 p.m. Friday
Volcanoes-Senators, 5 p.m. Sunday.
