The Mavericks Independent Baseball League playoffs are set for this weekend at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The second regular season of MIBL play ended Sunday, with the four teams separated by 4 1/2 games after playing 47 games apiece.
All four teams are in the running for the title. The playoffs will consist of three games in three days, Thursday through Saturday, all starting at 6:35 p.m.
In the regular season, the Salem Senators made a huge late charge, winning 11 in a row in one stretch to post the best record (26-21).
The Portland Mavericks took second place with a 25-23 mark. The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes finished third at 22-25. The defending champion Campesinos de Salem-Keizer were 21-25 and fourth.
Thursday’s first round of the playoffs will match the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, the Volcanoes and Campesinos.
The winner of that game returns on Friday against the regular-season runner-up Mavericks.
Friday’s winning team gets to play the Senators for the championship on Saturday.
Last week had six games to conclude the regular season.
Thursday’s game was a 13-3 victory by the Campesinos over the Senators. Eli Fultz allowed one run on five hits over seven of the nine innings to get the win.
On Friday, the Mavericks routed the Volcanoes 16-3.
A doubleheader Saturday had the Senators locking up first place with a 12-11 victory over the Camps, after the Mavericks’ 9-3 win over the Volcanoes.
In Sunday’s regular-season finales, the Camps nipped the Senators 6-5, scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, and then the Mavericks clipped the Volcanoes 12-8. The Mavs’ top four batters in the order – Rodny Rodriguez, Dane Simon, Aitor Hurtado and Wilfredo Tovar – combined for eight hits and eight RBIs.
