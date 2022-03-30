Itemizer-Observer
All roads led to Medford for Polk County high school softball teams last week.
Dallas, Central and West Salem all played four games in the North Medford Spring Break Invitational.
Dallas and Central went 2-2, and West Salem was 3-1.
While the wins help in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings, just to play a bunch of games and be together on a trip was arguably even more important.
Here’s a rundown on each of the local teams:
Dallas
The Dragons beat Grants Pass 7-0, lost to Wilsonville 8-3, defeated South Salem 9-4 and fell to South Medford 6-1.
“We played some very good competition. That was very good for the girls,” Dallas coach Brandi Jackson said. “I always prefer to play teams that are going to push us, because that’s how you improve.”
Even in the losses, the Dragons were competitive. They were tied with Wilsonville at 3-3 through five innings, but three errors in the closing two frames helped the Wildcats score twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh. Dallas was down only 3-1 to South Medford after six innings.
The Dragons came home with a 3-3 season record.
“Overall, we improved from our game at Tualatin as far as having good, quality at-bats,” Jackson said, referring to a 1-0 loss in the second game of the season.
“You saw the confidence level of the girls rise,” Jackson said. “It’s just a matter now of getting the girls more comfortable on defense. But we feel we grew.”
Sophomore Kadence Morrison helped lead the Dragons at the plate and on the mound. As the batter, she was 7 for 15. She blanked Grants Pass on two hits and one walk while registering 11 strikeouts. And she got the win against South Salem, allowing two hits and one walk and no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings, with four K’s.
Wilsonville, the No. 1-ranked Class 5A team, was more of a struggle for her as a hurler, as was South Medford, ranked eighth in 6A.
Some of that no doubt was because of how much she had to throw – more than 300 pitches on Monday – and in the two days.
“We asked a lot of her,” Jackson said. “But she’s a workhorse. I have complete confidence giving her the ball every game, even if it’s back-to-back games.”
Other players positioned high in the Dallas batting order also hit well in the tourney. Sophomore Kaelyn Golden was 4 for 9 with a triple and three RBIs. Sophomore Jordan Cresswell went 4 for 12 with a double and two RBIs. Junior Jade Baumgart had five RBIs.
Dallas’ next game is Friday at Barlow. After that comes the final non-league game, April 6 at Tigard.
The Dragons will open Mid-Willamette Conference action April 11 at home against West Albany.
Central
The Panthers had what new coach Jessie Isham called “a learning week” in Medford.
“We tried to mix up the lineup a lot so we have a good idea who can play what and where and what we can accomplish,” she said.
Central opened with a 14-7 loss to Eagle Point, then ripped off wins over North Bend 6-2 and Ashland 10-6 before losing 20-4 to Yreka, California.
Yreka outhit the Panthers 18-3 and was good, but “I think we could have battled a lot more,” Isham said. “Under different circumstances, we have the ability to beat them. We didn’t show up.”
Central started well against Eagle Point, but “flattened out a little. As a competitive coach, I’m always wanting more and to keep our foot on the pedal. I’d prefer our trajectory to go up during the course of a game.”
Central scored three runs in the top of the first and finished with an 11-8 edge, but the Panthers gave up one run or more in all six Eagle Point innings.
The victories showed Isham that “overall, we saw two different teams within ourselves – one team that really puts in the effort and gives everything, and a team that lets the opponents drive.”
One nice surprise for the Panthers was the pitching of sophomore right-hander Krislynn Shelton. In seven innings versus North Bend, she had no earned runs allowed and no walks. She surrendered only three hits and fanned 10 batters.
“She was a rock star,” Isham said. “She can locate the ball really well, which can help us strategically.”
Senior Peyton Foreman, sophomore Kaitlyn Brian and junior Kendall Seidel each had two hits against North Bend.
Freshman Lily McCormick drove in four runs with three hits, including a double, in three at-bats against Ashland, as the Panthers had 11 hits again. She also took the hill and worked all six innings.
Foreman was 3 for 4, with two doubles versus Ashland.
Central ended the tournament with a 3-2 season record it took into Tuesday’s home game versus Nelson.
The Panthers have three more non-league games on tap. They’ll visit Hillsboro on Monday and Beaverton on April 6, then return home to face Century on April 8.
Central’s MWC opener is April 11 at home against North Salem.
West Salem
The Titans dropped their first game at Medford, 5-1 to Sheldon. Then they got a roll with victories of 6-0 versus Glencoe, 6-3 against Grants Pass and 9-3 over Aloha.
West Salem carried a 5-2 season mark into a Tuesday home game with Jesuit. The Titans have two more games this week, both away; they’ll be at Sunset on Wednesday and Roseburg on Friday.
The non-league season continues Monday at Thurston and April 8 at Tigard (ranked No. 1 in the state).
West Salem begins Mountain Valley Conference play on April 11, when Sprague pays a visit.
Sheldon provided tough competition and ended the week ranked seventh in 6A.
West Salem led the Irish 1-0 after four innings and was tied 1-1 after 5 1/2, but “to beat them,” Titans coach Ty Nicholson said, “we would have had to play perfect.”
Three errors helped Sheldon pull ahead late and overcome a good effort by Titans pitcher Meghan Boyles. The junior worked six innings, scattering seven hits and four walks and striking out nine while giving up two earned runs.
Against Glencoe, freshman Braeli Martin allowed just one hit in six innings, with seven strikeouts. She did have six walks, though, and Nicholson said they’ll work on raising her first-pitch strike percentage (it was 61.5 percent, which “isn’t bad,” he added, “but she’ll get better.”).
Boyles came back against Grants Pass and went all seven innings. She gave up one earned run, six hits and one walk.
Martin and Boyles pitched the final game, with reliever Boyles holding Aloha hitless in 2 1/3 innings.
Nicholson said he felt the Sheldon game gave his team some momentum.
“The girls kind of surprised themselves and saw their potential,” he said. “We played way better than we had our first few games.”
The trip provided the experience and bonding time he wanted, too, and should produce benefits as the season moves along.
“We’ve always played better after going to Medford,” Nicholson said. “The girls get to know each other better, which should help us this year especially, because we have a lot of new faces.”
Offensively, freshman Mya Ward, junior Mia Zachary and Martin were good in Medford. Ward was 6 for 13, with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs. Zachary finished 6 for 14 with a triple. Martin was 4 for 9 and had three doubles and three RBIs.
The defense had three errors that hurt against Sheldon, but wound up with only seven in the four games, after making 16 in the first three.
“This team is young and starting to figure it out,” Nicholson said.
