There was little doubt that first place would go to the Titans boys team coming into the Central Valley Conference district race. West Salem obliterated the doubters, taking the top seven places, scoring 15 points and crushing the competition.
For their female counterparts, however, there was more angst leading up to the meet as it could have broke a few different directions. But freshman Avery Meier set a new personal best by over a minute. Her teammates were not too far behind with all five scoring finishes in the top 10, giving the Titans 26 points, clinching their first league title and team trip to state since 2013.
“I think it’s pretty incredible,” said head coach Dalton Lindsey. “I think, putting them in positions throughout the season in those competitive and bigger races helped them build toward the conference meet and maybe gave them a spark. So I think for them to come out and rally like that will make next week at state really exciting.”
Avery Meier (18:16), Gitte Lonigan (19:04), Julianna Rommel (19:23), Mia Rasca (19:32) and Courtney Bell (19:58) were the scorers for the Titans girls’ team. Jack Meier (14:46), Brady Bliven (14:57), Logan Schwartz (15:25), Garrett Fenske (15:51), and Isaac McDonald (15:57) led the way for the West Salem boys.
“It means a lot (to win),” said junior Jack Meier. “We had one guy drop out of the conference meet last year and a lot of us didn’t run our best; I didn’t run my best and we barely made it to state. But this year was proof that we had the top seven runners and we wanted to come here to make a statement and go to state, hopefully, ready to win.”
Not to be lost in all the varsity excitement was how well both junior varsity teams ran, with both teams also winning. The Titans girls JV team finished 1-5 scoring 15 points. They were led by Lillian Tice (20:54), Malia Morrison (22:02), Kanyon Talaswaima (22:08), Emma Anderson (22:18) and Mackenzie Davis (22:27). The Titans boys JV went 1,2 and 4-6 with one South Salem runner sandwiched in between the two West Salem pack. Justin Bell (16:34), Carter Parent (17:03), Brandon Markle (17:49), Dominic Stephens (17:54) and Benjamin Lewis (17:55) all finished in the top 6 and were the leading runners for the boys JV team.
“I think it’s just a testament to the growth of the program,” said Lindsey. “And so I’m really excited to see how we can transition into next year with some new faces who may not have been in the varsity scene this year and how they can handle that pressure.”
Next up for the Titans will be the state competition on Nov. 5.
“I’m excited to run in the front pack,” said Jack Meier. “That’s something I’ve been looking forward to since my freshman year and being able to run with the fast guys and the guys I look up to. And I think team-wise we can win state and beat Jesuit.”
