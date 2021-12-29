MONMOUTH — Looks who’s leading the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
OK, it’s only two games. Sixteen to go. A long way.
But Western Oregon’s men’s basketball team has to be encouraged by its 2-0 start. Especially considering one of the victories came against a highly thought of Alaska Anchorage team. The Wolves knocked off the Seawolves 80-71 at Monmouth on Dec. 4.
“Anchorage is very, very good,” WOU coach Wes Pifer said. “So that showed the guys our potential.”
The Wolves, who opened their GNAC season with a 99-74 home victory over Alaska Fairbanks on Dec. 2, have had only one game since that weekend. They lost 80-77 to a strong NAIA team from Corban at WOU on Dec. 11.
So it will be 21 days between games when the Wolves return to action on Saturday, Jan. 1. They are taking a one-game trip to Saint Martin’s in Lacey, Washington. The Saints look formidable, too; they are 8-3, 1-1 in the GNAC, and they also had an 83-80 exhibition loss at Oregon State.
“Rebounding will be key for us against Saint Martin’s,” Pifer said. “They have two of the best rebounders in the league.”
Brett Reed is fourth in the GNAC with 8.4 rebounds per game. He’s a 6-8 forward from Houston.
Pifer said Saint Martin’s also boasts some talented scorers in guard Jaden Nielsen-Skinner, a 5-10 guard from South Salem by way of Portland State; Alex Schumacher, a 6-3 guard from Vancouver, Wash.; and Kyle Greeley, a 6-5 guard out of West Salem who also started his college days at Portland State. Reed leads the club with 14.2 points per game. Schumacher is averaging 11.8, and Nielsen-Skinner is at 10.2, with a team-high 4.8 assists.
With others also in the offensive mix, “you can’t just key on one guy,” Pifer said.
One of the question marks for Western Oregon is how the team will do coming off the holiday break. Almost the entire team took advantage of the time off to head home; NCAA Division II schools mandate a seven-day break.
Players were due back on Tuesday, and Pifer was planning four or five practices before the Saint Martin’s game.
Practices had been good, he noted, with many players staying after for more work.
The Wolves were 1-7 in nonleague games, all but Corban on the road.
“We’re improving,” Pifer said, “getting better day by day, practice by practice. Leading up to the Alaska games, we put together five or six really good practices. We kind of felt a starting lineup. Before that, we had used six different lineups in eight games, so we finally got some continuity.”
The typical starters are guards Tyreek Price and Yosani Clay and Daison Hughes, 6-10 John Morrill-Keeler and guard Cameron Cranston.
Cranston leads the team in scoring (17.2 points per game), rebounds (5.7) and assists (2.7). At 6-6, with ball skills, good passing instincts and shooting range, he’s a tough matchup for most teams.
“Cameron’s our best player,” Pifer said. “He’s going to have the most shot attempts.
“John, Yosani and Tyreek are stepping up.”
Clay scored a season-high 22 points versus Fairbanks.
“We‘ve got to get those guys into double figures,” Pifer said.
