MONMOUTH — In eight months, Western Oregon will be playing men’s soccer for the first time.
Coach Stan Rodrigues, hired four months ago, is well on the way to piecing together the inaugural team.
He’s goal-oriented.
“I want to win the GNAC and take the guys to the NCAAs,” he said.
How soon?
“First, I have to build the Western Oregon brand,” he said. “I’m looking for kids that fit not only my attitude but what experiences they want.
“I think I have enough to be somewhat competitive in the conference the first year. My first year at Eastern Oregon, we beat the No. 3 team in the nation and the conference champions.
“There will be some highs and lows here, and we’ll have a difficult preseason. So difficult, I’m almost second-guessing myself. It will be a trial by fire.
“But by the third or fourth year I expect to challenge for the GNAC title.”
Simon Fraser, Seattle Pacific and Western Washington have been prominent teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
“They’re good because they’ve been around forever,” Rodrigues said. “But that doesn’t mean they can’t get knocked off the perch. I respect all other players and coaches, and I fear nobody.”
Rodrigues, 47, was born in Hollywood and grew up in Southern California and Redmond, Oregon.
“I’m an L.A. kid. Did some child acting, like commercials for McDonald’s and stores,” he said.
His father was a Portuguese furniture mover with his own truck and a former hockey player from Rhode Island. His mother, who came from Guatemala, played a little soccer.
The bilingual Rodrigues also played defensive line in football growing up and made the finals at a state karate championship.
“I’m competitive in everything and have always been obsessed about trying to be the best,” he said.
He brings that drive and determination to his new job in Monmouth.
“I’m a short Portuguese man of war sometimes,” he said.
Rodrigues played soccer at Redmond High and Central Oregon Community College, graduated from Warner Pacific with a degree in human development and earned a masters in kinesiology and physical education from Fresno State.
As a coach, he’s been around, too.
Since 1998, and full-time since 2008, he’s coached the following: Mountain View High School in Bend, the Bend Timbers, the Portland Rain/Westside Timbers, Clark Community College, Eastern Oregon University, Northwest College (Powell, Wyoming), and NCAA D-II schools Adams State and Cal State Dominguez Hills, where he was the assistant coach since 2019. In the college ranks, he was the head man at EOU, Northwest and Adams State.
About three years ago, he reached out to then-Western Oregon athletic director Curtis Campbell and told him it was a shame the Wolves didn’t have men’s soccer, “because they could be competitive and boost student population.”
In July 2021, WOU announced that men’s soccer would be added to the athletic program as the seventh team in the GNAC and the sixth men’s sport at the university (the women also have six).
“This is what we’ve been working for since 2008,” Rodrigues said of he and wife Angela, who is the WOU men’s soccer director of operations/social media.
Rodrigues said he has no interest in leaving this job.
“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “If I win the lottery, I am building a new field here, for sure.”
Recruiting is as important as anything on the head coach’s plate, and something he considers one of his strengths.
He said he is “close to the total I want for my team.” Which means plenty of younger players “so we can grow,” along with some junior-college and portal transfers.
Rodrigues is pleased with the recruiting fruit from Oregon, which he said has produced a crop of 12 to 14 players for the new WOU team.
“Mostly freshmen, with a few transfers,” he said. “There are so many quality athletes in Oregon.”
Other players will come from Washington, California, Hawaii, Nevada and elsewhere.
Recruit Hawkin Sweeney is an attack-minded player from Powell, Wyoming who had 31 goals and 14 assists last season and has kicked a 60-yard field goal in football, Rodrigues said.
Rodrigues also would like to have two or three international players who, like the others, are ready to develop on and off the field.
“I’m a lifelong learner,” he said. “I try to recruit people who are going to grow and learn.
“I’ve been getting 50 to 175 emails every day from student-athletes and other coaches trying to send me guys. I’m pretty confident we’re going to have a dynamic group.
“I need to have 30 to 35 players, and my plan is to have 15 to 18 freshmen and fill the rest with transfers or others.”
Rodrigues said he wants the Wolves to play a “controlled chaos” brand of soccer.
“I like putting other teams under pressure,” he said. “I’m really defensive at times, but I have an attacking flair.”
The rest of the coaching staff is set.
“We’re off and running,” Rodrigues said.
Conner Cappelletti is the assistant coach. He came shortly before Thanksgiving and has coached various club teams and at Lane Community College, and most recently was with Cincinnati United Premier in Ohio.
Colin McNanamon, a recent assistant coach at George Fox, will serve in a volunteer role at WOU.
Miguel Martin, a former Warner Pacific player, will be the goalkeeping coach.
Angela Rodrigues has worked with her husband at other schools, and she will be a key to this program, he said.
“She has passion and energy,” Rodrigues said. “She helps me pick kids and is very connected to the student-athletes, in-season and out of season.”
The uniforms were ordered on Dec. 21. Angela Rodrigues and WOU athletic equipment coordinator Colton Shields designed them. It sounds like they will be on the classic, old-school side.
“I don’t want to give too much away,” Rodrigues said, “but I do think we need to look good to play good.”
The 2022 schedule is coming together, as well. Cal State Dominguez Hills will come to Monmouth, he said; the Toros were 12th in the NCAA D-II region last year. Also slated to play at WOU next season is Stanislaus State, also from the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
One of the nonleague away games will take the Wolves to D-II Westminster in Salt Lake City.
