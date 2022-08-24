Itemizer-Observer
Coach Stan Rodrigues was looking at half-full and half-empty glasses after the first public showing of Western Oregon men’s soccer.
The NCAA Division II Wolves and NAIA Multnomah Lions played three 30-minute periods Wednesday in Portland. Multnomah won the first and third of the mini-games 1-0 each, and the teams tied 1-1 for the middle 30.
“We showed our youth,” Rodrigues said. “But it’s not the end of the world. We had some good moments.”
Not as many of those moments as he would have liked, but given the infancy of the program, that was no big surprise.
“It was good to go out there after eight days of training, and it was hot – close to 100 degrees that day and on their new turf,” Rodrigues said.
The Wolves fielded three different lineups, with a different goalkeeper for each 30 minutes, and “we had a handful of starters missing due to injuries. Some of the kids we felt were ready to take on responsibilities were not there yet, so on the field we became very quiet. We need to be louder and more vocal.”
Western Oregon was scheduled to have played again Monday at NCAA Division III Linfield. As of last week, Rodrigues wasn’t sure if the format would be similar to that used at Multnomah or if the Wolves and Wildcats would make it more like a 90-minute exhibition match.
Either way, the Wolves’ coaching staff has a lot of players to look at and a lot of work to do to get the team ready for its season and home opener; WOU will play host to Hawaii Pacific at 2 p.m. Friday.
“There’s so much youth on the team, in terms of age but also where guys come from,” Rodrigues said. “It really takes awhile for a team to gel, and we’ll be playing another very established team.”
Hawaii Pacific will kick off its season with the trip to Monmouth and go to Lacey, Washington, for a Sunday match against Saint Martin’s. The visiting Sharks, who play in the D-II PacWest Conference, are coming off an 8-6-2 season.
Also this week, the Wolves will travel to Portland to face D-III Lewis & Clark in a noon Sunday scrimmage.
The Wolves opened their training camp with 42 players listed on the roster. Rodrigues said he probably would have closer to 32 for the regular season. He said he expects to travel with 20 players or less – “due to budget constraints” – and dress about 25 for home games.
Of the 42 players originally on hand, 27 were freshmen, seven sophomores and eight juniors.
Before the trip to Multnomah, the coaches selected two captains: juniors Jesus Jeronimo Gotoo and Enrique Gomez.
“Those two guys have been here since the spring and have been leading the team, on and off the field,” Rodrigues said. “They’re the glue. They have some experience, they work hard, they have done things without being asked and they have taken it upon themselves to leave a legacy with a new program here.
“Some captains are power-hungry or intimidate the younger guys, but these two don’t do that. They’re good at keeping everybody’s spirits high.”
Gotoo is a midfielder from Seattle who played for Chief Sealth International High and Highline Community College.
Gotoo scored WOU’s goal at Multnomah, converting a penalty kick.
Gomez, a defender, comes from Strathmore (California) High and Taft Junior College.
Rodrigues said a third captain will be named soon via a vote of the players.
Women’s soccer
The Wolves will open their regular season at Sonoma State at noon Thursday.
Western Oregon’s second game of the season is at home at noon Sunday against Colorado Mesa.
Last week, the Wolves faced Portland Community College and Portland State in exhibitions.
PSU defeated WOU 4-1, but the game was much more even than the score would seem to indicate. Western Oregon had the better of the run of play through at least the first half. The Wolves outshot the Vikings 12-11 and 5-3 in shots on goal.
Portland State scored on two penalty kicks and two defensive errors that probably can be chalked up to WOU’s inexperience and use of 25 players.
“We were really happy about the effort and possession we had, particularly in the first half,” Wolves coach Kacey Bingham said. “We had enough opportunities to find a goal early, but we could not find the back of the net until the second half.
“We had a lot of good learning moments as well, especially in the back line. With this being our last exhibition game before we start the season, it was important to get a lot of new players time to figure out our weaknesses.”
In the game at Hillsboro Stadium, WOU started Olivia Holdenreid in goal, along with Jenna Efraimson, Briana Kubli, Liz Parker, Lilly Nowatzke, Haley King, Hannah Rispler, Chloe Smith, Erika Gonzalez-Moreno, Lulu Sadler and Baylee Groom.
Substitutes were Alyna Slayter, Savannah Taylor, Leeci Snyder, Lillia Besedin, Payton Martinson, Emma Smith, Abbie Nelson, Grace Negelspach, Olivia Johnsrud, Alyssa Talkington, Camille Darland, Macee Woods, Caprial Loescher and second-half keeper Isabella Lopez.
PSU took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.
The Wolves were doing well and moving forward well, but the Vikings doubled their lead less than two minutes from halftime on an own goal. A ball played high and just into the goal box went off the head of WOU defender Darland and bounced into the back of the net.
After the Vikings missed a PK try wide, the Wolves put together another nice build-up, and this time they capitalized for their first goal of the season. Snyder ran hard to the far post and got her body on a feed from Kubli to score at 58:59 and cut the Viks’ advantage to 2-1.
But another defensive lapse cost Western Oregon dearly and gave the Viks some welcome cushion. Some casual play in the back by the Wolves enabled PSU to get a wide-open short strike from in front of the goal at 67:18. The score upped the home team’s lead to 3-1, and PSU added a penalty kick goal at 80:22.
The final margin didn’t dampen Bingham’s enthusiasm about her team’s potential for the rest of 2022.
“We are exited to see the quality of soccer we are playing and now can continue to work on our vulnerable areas,” she said.
The Wolves’ 14-game Great Northwest Athletic Conference season starts Thursday, Sept. 15. WOU will play host to Saint Martin’s at 2 p.m.
The top four finishers in the eight-team women’s soccer league will advance to the GNAC championships, Nov. 3-5 at Northwest Nazarene.
Western Oregon has been picked to finish fourth.
The GNAC coaches have made Seattle Pacific and Western Washington near-co-favorites. In the voting, those two teams each received four first-place votes, and Seattle Pacific edged Western Washington in total points, 60-59.
The coaches tabbed Northwest Nazarene (43 points) for third. WOU totaled 36 points to nip Simon Fraser (34) for fourth. Then came Montana State Billings (25), Central Washington (19) and Saint Martin’s (12).
Volleyball
New WOU coach Kaiao Nahale-a’s team makes its debut in Honolulu this week. The Wolves will play four matches in two days. On Friday, they are facing San Francisco State and Hawaii Pacific. On Saturday, they will take on Stanislaus State and Hawaii Hilo.
Cross country
The Wolves’ season starts on Friday, Sept. 2, when they run in the Linfield Harrier Classic at McMinnville.
