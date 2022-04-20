Itemizer-Observer
The middle school track and field season is off and running, and jumping, and hurdling, and throwing, and pole vaulting.
Turnouts were strong at La Creole, Talmadge and Falls City.
La Creole coach Drew Reinhardt is tickled to have 96 athletes on hand – 56 girls and 40 boys. The distribution is fairly even, as the squad has 36 sixth-graders, 31 seventh-graders and 29 eighth-graders.
Talmadge “looks very strong” and “has a lot of enthusiasm and depth throughout their program, in all grades,” Central High coach Eli Cirino said.
Falls City has “great numbers,” coach Dean Munkers said.
The middle school team started with more than 20 athletes, many of whom are sixth-graders or first-year competitors.
“So getting them experience at meets was our priority,” Munkers said
La Creole and Talmadge competed in their second meet of the season last week, while Falls City has been to three meets.
Here’s a closer look:
Falls City
Eighth-grader Kaden Willems has helped lead the boys team. He’s posted a 13.21-second 100-meter dash, the fastest by a Mountaineer since 2014, and he’s long-jumped to No. 2 at the school by going 15 feet, 7 inches.
“He’s got a lot of raw athletic talent and has been one of our most experienced middle-school athletes,” Munkers said.
In Friday’s Willamette Valley Middle School Relays at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis, Willems teamed up with sixth-grader Zain Sears, eighth-grader Christian Iker and seventh-grader Matthew Russell to place sixth in the 4x200 relay.
“I’m very proud of that team,” Munkers said. “They had only a few days of practice for an event they had never run before.”
Munkers is hoping to put together boys and girls relay teams for at least one of the remaining meets.
On the Falls City girls team, eighth-grader Kynli Thompson has solid times of 16.53 and 22.75 in the 100 and 100 hurdles, and eighth-grader Alyssa Webb is showing promise in the javelin and has posted a throw of 55 feet, 2 inches that ranks second all-time at FCHS.
La Creole
The Wildcats had their first meet of 2022 in “gorgeous weather” on April 7 and another last Thursday in less than that – “Oregon weather … the sun poked its head through,” Reinhardt said.
Prepping the athletes for high school track and field is a major objective.
“We want to give them the foundational skills and let them know what it’s like, so they’re not so shocked when they get there,” said Reinhardt, a co-head coach with wife Jen. “We have an amazing coaching staff that makes managing 96 kids much easier.”
La Creole will be represented this weekend at the prestigious Oregon Relays, an annual event that takes place at historic Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. The Wildcats will have two 4x100 relay teams competing, a boys and girls team, and the competition should be fierce.
“We want to have fun and create a memory,” Reinhardt said.
Among those slated to go are eighth-graders Deacon Shinkle and Nick Walker, who have shined this season. Shinkle has a 13.03 in the 100, Walker a 1:01.02 in the 400. Shinkle also leads the Wildcats in the 100 hurdles (17.04) and high jump (5-2), while Walker has the team’s best long jump (16-10).
For the girls, Savannah Dezotell is an eighth-grader leading the way with personal bests in the shot put (28-4) and discus (59-0), and Elizabeth Walker (Nick’s sister) has clocked 14.22 in the 100 as an eighth-grader and high jumped a team-best 4-7.
Other strong girls performances have come from seventh-grader Kassidy Guy, who improved her javelin best by 10 feet last week, throwing 60-10; Lilea Burns, sixth-grader, who is first on the squad in the long jump (13-8) and a 4-2 high jumper; and Jana Deming, fastest in the 100 hurdles at 18.30 as an eighth-grader.
Talmadge
• For Talmadge, Ty Cirino’s 2:20.63 in the 800 ranked second in the state as of last week.
Anna Cole has a 67-2 ½ discus throw that was No. 7 in the state going into this week.
“It’s easy to get excited for our future when I see the kind of kids out there this year,” Central High coach Eli Cirino said.
JT Girod, a seventh-grader, is atop both the Talmadge boys 100 list with a 12.78 and the high-jump chart at 5-4. Eighth-grader Kao Phantern is second at 12.92 for 100 meters and first in the 200 (26.73). Another eighth-grader, Ryan Burgett, has the fastest 400 (1:00.50) and is second in the 200 (27.63).
Ty Cirino also has a team-leading 4:50.98 for 1,500 meters and a 4-8 high jump.
Ryan Perkins is a seventh-grader with a 13.44 100 and team-longest long jump (16-9).
In the girls sprints, eighth-grader Akaila Duncan has run 14.13 and 29.63.
“I realize many of these athletes may not stay with the sport or may already have another priority sport,” Eli Cirino said, “but Talmadge has done a great job promoting track and field and giving kids an opportunity to learn about it and compete.
“Coach Jay Glasman and his staff are doing a great job with this group. It’s really fun to see them train on a daily basis, to have the opportunity to meet so many of my future students, and to support them in track and field from the sixth through 12th grade.”
