MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE – Whether you’re an avid runner or haven’t laced up the shoes in some time, it’s OK: the Fourth of July mini-marathon doesn’t discriminate.

The 48th annual event begins July 4 at 11:30 a.m. The 2.6-mile, mostly downhill race, runs along the route of the Monmouth-Independence Rotary Grand Parade, beginning at city hall in Monmouth and ending at the Independence library. It is a one-way run, so make sure to figure out your transportation plans when you reach the end.

Registration is as follows: $5 for ages 9 and younger until June 30. $20 for 10 and older until July 3, $25 day of race.

Mail-in registration and in-person registration is available.

Send mail-in registration to 833 N. High St., Monmouth, 97361. Make checks out to Mini Marathon. To register in person, go to any of these locations to drop off your form: Anytime Fitness, Brooks and Terry’s Espresso Stand and Monmouth Fitness Club.

You can pick up your race bib before July 4 at Anytime Fitness, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On race day, they can be found behind city hall from 7-11:15 a.m.

Day-of registration is available from 8 to 10:30 a.m. sharp behind city hall in Monmouth.

All proceeds of the race go to the Central Lions Club, Central High School Athletics, Ella Curran Community Food Bank and Kelsy Oldham Memorial Scholarship.

Registration forms are available at runsignup.com/Race/OR/Monmouth/4thofJulyMiniMarathon. Questions can also be answered on that website.