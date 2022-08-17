Itemizer-Observer
Monmouth’s Huff Myer has a golf date in Pittsburgh next year.
It’s no ordinary date. It’s a spot in the National Senior Games.
Myer, who will turn 57 on Sept. 3, qualified with his play last week in the Oregon Senior Games.
He shot 74 at Corvallis’ Trysting Tree Golf Club on Thursday and 79 at Spring Hill Golf Club in Albany on Friday.
That gave him a 36-hole total of 9-over-par 153 and first place in the 55-59 age division.
And, his scoring was low enough to give him a spot in the National Senior Games, if he wants it, which he does. That event is July 7-18, 2023. Specific dates and courses are to be determined.
Myer knew he was going to finish high in the Oregon Senior Games. Only one other golfer, David Reid of Salem, entered in the 55-59 category.
Thirteen players competed in six age groups for golf, the oldest division being for 80-84.
Overall, Myer’s score was second-best, trailing only Eric Urke, an Oregon City resident playing out of Portland’s RedTail Golf Course. Urke, who in July won the Portland City Championship senior division, fired Oregon Senior Games rounds of 74-73 for first place in the 60-64 division.
Urke, Reid and Myer were grouped together for the two days.
Myer, a 5-handicapper, was pleased with how he performed and especially how things went early in the tournament for him.
“It was nice to get off to a good start,” he said.
The weather was ideal and the set-up not too hard on two challenging courses. Myer made three birdies in his 36 holes and “avoided the big number,” although he double-bogeyed his final hole, “and that’s always hard to swallow.”
It was his first Oregon Senior Games, which began in 2018.
“I definitely want to play in them again,” he said.
Ironically, it was Urke who told Myer about the Oregon Senior Games. They were at another tournament when Urke suggested Myer look into entering the event.
Now, both Urke and Myer are planning to go to Pittsburgh for the national tourney, and “I will definitely tell a few people about the Oregon Senior Games so hopefully we can have more golfers playing in them next year,” Myer said.
Myer plays at least a couple rounds a week, which is more than he did during a good chunk of his life.
As a youngster in Poth, Texas, about 35 miles south-southeast of San Antonio, he was pretty much self-taught.
“I read a lot of books and subscribed to Golf Magazine,” he said. “I had to talk the coach into starting a team – it was all about football and baseball down there. I wasn’t a world-beater, but I made it to state.”
“But after high school, I didn’t play that much golf for a while.”
College, raising a family and work took priority. He attended Brigham Young University and met his wife there. she’s from Monmouth.
They settled in Brownsville, Oregon, and Myer worked for 23 years with the Oregon State Police before retiring as a state trooper in December 2020, though he still works part-time providing security at various locations.
He began his career at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and finished it at the state capital during legislative sessions and at the governor’s residence.
“Now I’m getting back to golf and looking to enter various tournaments and to improve that skill,” he said.
He plays mostly at Cross Creek Golf Course in Salem and the OGA (Oregon Golf Association) Golf Course in Woodburn.
“I liked that the Oregon Senior Games wasn’t hyper-competitive and that there were different age groups, so you don’t always have to keep playing against the 50-year-olds,” he said. “It’s nice to come back to golf and to meet people.”
