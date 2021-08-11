Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH -- Main Street Park in Monmouth Saturday was not filled with 200 locals working out together. Rather, it was 200 of the region’s top athletes competing to see who was the most fit.
Northwest Fitness Games hosted the 9th annual Slaughterfest. Co-founder David Plotts said the event, usually held in Salem the first week in May, was moved to Monmouth due COVID restrictions.
“Due to the pandemic, and the restrictions in Marion County during the spring, we decided to move it to Polk County and place it later in the summer in the hopes that things would be more open out in Monmouth,” said Plotts, also owner of Firehouse Crossfit in Monmouth. “We were right, and the event went fantastic. The city of Monmouth was amazing to work with and we look forward to hosting other events in Monmouth in the future.”
While the event drew 200 athletes, from Washington to Southern Oregon, Plotts said the pandemic was still affecting the number of participants, as Slaugherfest usually draws between 400-600 participants.
This event featured mix-gender teams competing in seven divisions, proving their prowess in Crossfit exercises, from pistol squats and pullup to rope climbs and deadlifts. Plotts described the qualifying factors for each division:
Rx Division: Advanced athletes, which means heavier weights and more difficult gymnastic movements.
Scaled Division: these are the intermediate athletes, with lighter weights, simpler movements.
Masters Division: Athletes ages over 35, with a cumulative age between the two team members over 75 years old, with scaled weight, Rx gymnastics
Novice Division: these athletes are generally new to competition or simply new to the world of Crossfit.
Teen Division: Athletes ages 13-15, with lighter weights than scaled, but generally same difficulty of gymnastic movements.
Youth Division: Athletes 10-12, with lighter weights than teen, some simplifying of gymnastic movements.
Adaptive Division: For athletes with cognitive or physical limitations. Specific programming is done for these athletes.
Here are the results (team name/athlete names/division/where they train):
Rx Division
First place: Team Janet and Kai, Kai Tyndall and Janet Dichter, Crossfit Wilsonville and Tualatin
Second Place: Team The nose bleed section, Christopher Lyman and Sara Steria, Willamette Valley CrossFit, Lebanon
Third Place: Team Carroll, Jo and Aubrey Carroll, Crossfit Magnify, Redmond
Scaled Division
First Place: Team Thicky Smalls, Ashley and Jason Croghan, CrossFit 346 grit, Gresham
Second Place: Team Lil Chaos, Sydney Gent and Dalton Vogt, Chaos Crossfit, Harrisburg
Third Place: Team Strong and Sassy, Laura Phillips and Brian Spindler, Chaos Crossfit, Harrisburg
Masters Division
First Place: Team Couples Therapy, Lyman and Kelsey Hiter, CrossFit Immense, Hillsboro
Second Place: Team Half Wolf, Joni Heidt and Scott Bossert, Grindhouse Training, Tigard
Third Place: Team This is Midlife, Hamilton Barnes and Laura Ashland, CrossFit Steelhead, Medford
Novice Division
First Place: Team Dazed and Confused, Craig Lyman and Deven Carapinha, CrossFit House of Pain, Albany
Second Place: Team McCluskey, Pat and Cleo McCluskey, Murry Fitness, Beaverton
Third Place: Team Grace, Zane and Danielle Murray, unaffiliated
Teen Division
First Place: Team Beasty and Blobfish, Jerrik Welin and Clara Woolsey, Dallas
Youth Division
First Place: Team SCC, Sofie Baldridge and Piper Jones, Silver Creek CrossFit, Silverton
Adaptive Division
First Place: Team Adaptive AF, Brandon Wood and Ryan Mckendry, Crossfit House of Pain, Albany
