Last season the Falls City girls basketball team only eclipsed 40 points in one game. To start this season the Mountaineers have already matched that mark with their win in the home opener against Grand View Christian Academy.
“Well, it was obvious when we first came out that we had our first game, and we had some jitters,” said head coach Cory Ellis. “And we weren’t executing what we were supposed to be executing. When we went into halftime I talked with the girls about what they thought was happening and credit to them. They were able to identify the problem and figure out a solution. So it wasn’t anything that I really said. The girls came out in the second half and executed our plays and our defense and the results showed.”
Senior Cora Watkin and sophomore Nadia Meyer led the Mountaineers in scoring, with 18 and 11 points respectively. Sophomores Molly King and Serenity Roberts also added 10 points between the two of them.
The opening four minutes of the game only saw a combined nine points between the two teams, with Falls City holding the early 5-4 lead. The first quarter ended with the teams locked at seven. However, the Eagles quickly jumped out to a four-point lead in the second quarter. Watkin scored the first four points of the quarter for the Mountaineers as the lead kept ping-ponging back and forth. In the final minute before halftime, Watkin assisted teammate King and also made a free throw to give Falls City a small 16-15 lead at the break.
Nearly halfway through the third quarter, the teams were locked again at 22. Falls City started to get into a rhythm on offense, outscoreding Grand View 7-2 the rest of the quarter giving them some breathing room at 29-24. In the fourth quarter, sophomore Meyer scored 10 points by herself with the final frame going the way of the Mountaineers. Falls City pushed their lead to double digits multiple times with Meyer’s final points putting a stamp on the game for a 41-28 home opening win.
The Mountaineers will be at home again next Friday on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. against Southwest Christian.
“We’re just going to continue to do the same things,” said Ellis. “I talked with the girls about some of their goals for each game and if we reached them or not and if we didn’t how we can put ourselves in better situations to reach those goals. And we went over what we didn’t execute well on and hopefully we can work on it and continue to move forward.”
