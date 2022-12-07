Falls City Girls BB

Cora Watkin (34) was the leading scorer for the Mountaineers with 18 points.

 Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

Last season the Falls City girls basketball team only eclipsed 40 points in one game. To start this season the Mountaineers have already matched that mark with their win in the home opener against Grand View Christian Academy.

