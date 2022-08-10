Munkers

At a 2019 Dallas freshman football game, Dean Munkers celebrates with a couple linemen. Munkers, a Falls City High teacher, is adding the Falls City football head coaching duties to his track and field job with the Mountaineers.

 Photo by Brenda Hess

Itemizer-Observer

Like with a lot of things in life, the timing may not have been perfect.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.