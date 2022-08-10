Itemizer-Observer
Like with a lot of things in life, the timing may not have been perfect.
But the fit was good.
And so, taking all things into consideration, Dean Munkers on Aug. 3 accepted the job as head football coach at Falls City High.
To take the position, Munkers had to step down as an assistant football coach at Dallas, where his son, Garrett, will be a senior returning two-way lineman.
Munkers coached the Dallas defensive line and worked with special teams the past two seasons. He also has been a freshman assistant coach.
He is a full-time health and physical education teacher at Falls City, where he also teaches strength and conditioning and oversees the yearbook and leadership programs. This will be his fourth year at that school.
He replaces veteran coach Laric Cook, who stepped down from the Falls City football job because of family and work obligations.
“When I first heard that Coach Cook wasn’t going to be able to return, I talked to our principal and expressed an interest in the football job,” Munkers said, “but I didn’t feel totally comfortable, it being my son’s senior year at Dallas. They (the Mountaineers) were going to see who all expressed interest, and they didn’t find anybody they were super excited about.”
Munkers then looked at the 2022 Falls City football schedule and, after consulting with athletic director Dennis Sickles, figured that he might still be able to attend some of Garrett’s Dallas games.
It still was a tough move to make.
“Garrett understands it’s an opportunity for me, but he really wanted me to be on the (Dallas) staff this year, not just for him but for the kids I’ve coached with him,” Munkers said. “There’s a lot of seniors I started coaching in seventh grade. It was not an easy decision because of that.
“But to be a head coach at a school where I teach is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.
“The timing wasn’t the greatest, but sometimes you’ve got to take an opportunity when it comes up.”
In the meantime, the Mountaineers will explore the possibility of switching one or more of their game days this season. While Dallas plays football mostly on Friday nights, many teams around the state play occasional games on Saturday or even on Thursday, and that is becoming more of a trend because there is a shortage of football officials available for a full slate of Friday games.
As much as he can, “I’ll be a fan,” he said of Dragons football.
He said attempting to still help out even in a small way at Dallas would be too much and not feasible because “you couldn’t do either program justice.”
Munkers grew up in the Heppner area and played high school football for Heppner. He also played two seasons of football at Pacific University before the Forest Grove college dropped the program (it has since been reinstated).
Munkers completed his education at Pacific and considered enrolling at the University of Idaho to study athletic training.
“I decided that wasn’t what I wanted to do,” he said.
He started teaching in fall 2000, and this will be his 22nd year as a teacher.
He’s coached middle school football in Woodburn and Stayton, and he was on the high school staff at Stayton for six years as well.
Falls City will be his first high school head coaching assignment.
Asked if the pull to take the Mountaineers job came in part because the school was in a difficult spot where it really needed someone, “from my point of view, that was part of it,” Munkers said. “The season (start of official practices) was less than two weeks away. I’m not saying I’m coming in just for that, though, because I really want to do this.
“I’ve had five great years coaching my son and his teammates, and I’ve seen tremendous grown in them, not just as football players but as young men. It’s been fun to see.
“Hopefully we’ll get some games moved to Saturdays.”
For now, the Falls City season will open on Friday, Sept. 2, with a nonleague home game against Perrydale.
The next game is Saturday, Sept. 10 at Chiloquin, and Falls City is scheduled to be back home the following Friday against Bonanza.
Then come five league games, all for now booked for Friday. In order, the Mountaineers are scheduled to play at Perrydale, at Mohawk, at home against Myrtle Point, at St. Paul and at home versus Alsea.
The other twist and challenge for Munkers is that this will be his first experience coaching eight-man football. But his brother Shane Munkers will be joining him as a new head coach. Shane has taken over the program at Pilot Rock, which has been in the Class 1A eight-man ranks for football in recent years.
“I’ve been talking to him” about the eight-man game, Dean Munkers said. “He’s been an assistant coach there for several years and has been sharing some things with me.
“I’ve been doing other research. At Dallas, we had a wing-T based offensive system, and I’ve been trying to find an eight-man system that is similar enough to that so that I can make adjustments.”
The first steps for Falls City head coach Munkers were to meet with his players, hire assistant coaches (including at least two paid assistants) and prepare the practice schedule for August and beyond. Also on his to-do list: putting together a middle-school football coaching staff that “can help us at the varsity games as well and getting the materials they will need so they can run similar stuff and use the same terminology we do at the high school.”
There’s not much time.
“It will be a challenge this year to get everything in place,” he said.
He does have connections. Because he has been at the school, he knows the kids and knows where to find prospective football players.
Munkers, who plans to continue as Falls City’s head track and field coach, is hoping for a football turnout of about 20 players this season.
The Mountaineers were 0-8 last season, after going 3-2 in a pandemic-shortened 2021.
“Ultimately,” he said, “the goal would be to get to a level where, yeah, we have a year when we peak really high, but when we drop off, it’s not a huge drop-off.”
