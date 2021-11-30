FALLS CITY — Forgive coach Pat Irving for not being sure how the Falls City Mountaineers will do early this boys basketball season.
The squad has been short-handed in practices due to COVID-19 issues.
“It’s been rough. We’ve had six kids the last couple of nights,” Irving said last week.
That’s about half the varsity roster, and it’s not conducive to putting in an offense or defense, let alone any intricacies.
The absences have been challenging, but “we’re saving lives by keeping guys home,” Irving said.
The season is scheduled to begin Wednesday with a trip to Eddyville Charter, followed by a Thursday game at Open Door Christian Academy. The busy first week also includes a 4:30 p.m. Saturday home game against Riddle.
In all, the Mountaineers are slated to play five times in the first nine days, with a Dec. 6 visit to Sheridan and a Dec. 9 road game against Livingstone Adventist Academy.
“It’s going to be a rough beginning, because of not having kids at practices and because we’re playing some quality teams in the preseason,” Irving said.
Falls City was in line to go to state last season – if there had been a state tournament. The Mountaineers were 10-3 in the altered, shortened spring season that went from May 17-June 17.
Falls City relied heavily on senior wing Jason Lafayette for scoring last season, and without him the Mountaineers will have to find more ways to create shots and make baskets.
And it didn’t help at all when one of the team’s top players, Sage Teal, a senior shooting guard, tore an ACL in the first practice of November.
This year’s team has one senior, big man Noah Preston, and a trio of juniors — posts Luke Preston and Royal Hale and guard Kirk Davis — to go with a bunch of sophomores and freshmen. The youth could bode well for the future and can make this rebuilding season brighter if it develops quickly.
“Our goal is to finish top three in league,” Irving said.
Doing that would earn Falls City a spot in the 24-team Class 1A playoffs.
Casco League play starts with the Livingstone Adventist Academy game on Dec. 9. Starting with the Dec. 30 game at Perrydale, the Mountaineers will play 14 of their 16 Casco games in a six-week span, ending Feb. 10 at St. Paul.
This is Irving’s fourth season in charge of boys basketball at Falls City, his alma mater (Class of 1992).
“We have reasonable size, with a couple kids over 6-3, and we’re just going to try to be aggressive,” Irving said.
