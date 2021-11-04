FALLS CITY — The Falls City/Kings Valley Charter football season came to a predictable but at least somewhat encouraging end on Friday. Try as they might, the Mountaineers were out-manned by visiting Waldport, one of the top teams in the state. The Irish came to Falls City and won 60-22.

The young Mountaineers walked away with an 0-8 record.

“We don’t like losing, and we know the kids don’t like losing,” eighth-year Falls City coach Laric Cook said. “This has been as frustrating, if not the most frustrating, as any year in my 25 years of coaching.”

Waldport was a tough opponent. The Irish raised their record to 7-1 and are the No. 5-ranked Class 1A eight-man team going into the state playoffs. The Irish will play host to No. 12 Elgin in the first round.

Falls City had its moments against Waldport. The 22 points scored set a season high, and “the defense played well at times,” Cook said of keeping Waldport to a reasonable total (the Irish are averaging 57 points per game).

It was the final game for one-third of the Falls City team. The five seniors honored at the game: Noah Preston, Sage Teal, Luke Sears, Kaden Brown and Tigh Reed.

Preston had a big night. The 6-3 tight end caught two touchdown passes from sophomore Elliot Foust, who also ran 35 yards for a TD.

“Noah has started three years and is our most experienced player,” Cook said. “He could start for any team in our league. We’re going to miss him.”

Cook went into the game planning to follow the same basic strategy of giving his least-experienced players time in the fourth quarter. He hopes they come back next season and can be joined by more. Two injuries dropped the Mountaineers’ available bodies Friday to 13.

“There are plenty of kids to get us up to 25 to 30,” he said, “but for whatever reason, they haven’t been coming out. So I would assume we’ll probably have close to 15 again next year, and if we have more it’ll be a blessing.”

Cook said he doesn’t plan on handing out team awards, per se.

“You give out a Most Inspirational or Most Whatever and you’ve got people trying to win that award instead of being a good teammate,” he said. “What I try to do is give each kid an award and at the end of the year make a positive statement about where they’re at compared to where they came from.”