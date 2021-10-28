FALLS CITY — Down and out is a description of a pass route, not the Falls City/Kings Valley Charter football team.

The Mountaineers may be down this season, but they are not out of the fight. They fought the good one last week in a 54-6 loss at home to Myrtle Point.

“We probably played our best defensive game of the year,” Mountaineers coach Laric Cook said proudly.

Myrtle Point scored a handful of touchdowns on punt or kick returns, getting the others on blown pass coverages, at least somewhat understandable given the youth of Falls City/Kings Valley.

Also, “we turned them back three times on fourth down inside the 2-yard line,” Cook said. And the Mountaineers got their first touchdown since game 3 on Sept. 24.

Senior tight end Noah Preston, 6-foot-3, went up against a couple of smaller defenders for a crossing route and came down with the ball, then raced to the end zone with the throw by sophomore quarterback Elliot Foust.

Cook was relatively pleased with the overall effort of his team against a bigger school enjoying a lot more gridiron success.

Falls City/Kings Valley fell to 0-7 with the non-league loss. Myrtle Point climbed to 7-2 with its fifth consecutive victory. The Bobcats are ranked seventh in Class 1A by the Oregon School Activities Association.

“We’re still having some growing pains,” Cook said. “We will play really well for a little stretch and then not so well, and that’s a direct result of having a very inexperienced group.”

Falls City will conclude its season at 7 p.m. Friday with a home game against Waldport. The Irish will pose another highly ranked challenge; they are 6-1 and No. 3 in the OSAA formula.

After the Myrtle Point game, Cook laid down some expectations for the finale, and going forward into the offseason and the next season.

“I told the kids I’m tired of the excuses,” he said. “Everybody has them, and people don’t want to hear about them. This is our last game of the season — it doesn’t matter if we win or lose — it’s about no excuses. If I hear someone make excuses, they’re coming out and somebody else is going in. We’ve got to start being accountable for what we’re doing. Then we’ll grow and get better.”