Two baskets kept the Falls City High boys basketball team out of the playoffs last season. The Mountaineers finished with a 6-10 record in Casco league play, and a late-season 41-45 loss to Jewell ended up being the difference between making and missing the postseason. This year, they aim to get over that hump. Doing so will require them to finish as one of the top three teams in the league.
Falls City only lost one senior from last season, 6’4” starting center and Casco league all-star honorable mention Noah Preston. Despite this loss, height looks to be a strength for the Mountaineers this year, according to head coach Micke Kidd. “We have pretty good length for the 1A level.” he said. Junior guard Elliot Faust was the team’s other all-star honorable mention a year ago, and is among a group of juniors expected to take significant strides this season.
Kidd is in his first year at the helm of the Mountaineers’ boys program, after coaching the girls team previously. He said they are installing all new schemes on both offense and defense, and seems very pleased with the effort and engagement of his players at this stage in the process, “They’ve really blown my expectations out of the water with how hard they work in practice.”
Kidd said that they made it a point to schedule as many non-league games as possible before Casco play starts, “We want to get them as much experience together as we can before setting them loose on the league.” Their first chance will come on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., when they open the season by hosting Grand View Christian.
