Itemizer-Observer
Football is a big numbers game.
So Falls City/Kings Valley Charter football will have to see how their numbers add up this season.
As of last week, the numbers weren’t great for the Mountaineers. About seven players, give or take, were showing up consistently for practice. That won’t be enough to get it done playing eight-man football.
The tentative plan is for Falls City/Kings Valley Charter to play six-man football for at least the first two games on its schedule – nonleague clashes at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Perrydale and Sept. 10 at Chiloquin.
“The other teams seem agreeable to that,” said first-year Falls City football coach Dean Munkers, who teaches at the high school. “They’d rather do that than not have a game.”
Munkers is hoping for reinforcements. But he has no more than a handful of possible other takers, and even if he gets that many additional players they will need time to condition and practice before becoming eligible to play.
The Mountaineers’ status for Class 1A Special District 1 North Division action remains up in the air. As scheduled, Falls City is supposed to go to Perrydale on Sept. 30 for the first of five league games. After that, in successive weeks, is a game at Mohawk, a home game with Myrtle Point, a road game at St. Paul and the finale at home against Alsea on Oct. 28.
“We’ve talked about the possibility of, if we can’t get enough guys out, going independent 6-man this year,” Munkers said. “Maybe we could pick up a few games that way.”
Senior Kirk Davis, juniors Aaron Burgess and Elliot Foust and sophomore Chris Sickles are four players returning from last year’s 0-8 eight-man team.
While positions are slightly different in six-man than in eight-man, Davis and Sickles are lineman types, while Burgess is a running back/defensive end/linebacker. Foust would play quarterback in eight-man but start at running back in the six-man game, because in six-man football the QB primarily serves as someone who hands off the ball.
The Oregon School Activities Association now sanctions the six-man game. Twenty-three teams, including Jewell, are playing six-man this season.
Six-man rules are similar to 11-man football, although the offense must gain 15 yards instead of 10 for a first down, and the field is 80 yards long and 40 yards wide instead of 100x50.
Munkers’ coaching staff consists of Falls City High principal Micke Kidd and Falls City High science/forestry teacher Sean Burgett.
