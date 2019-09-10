FALLS CITY — The Falls City Mountaineers volleyball team opened up the regular season with a 3-0 victory against the C.S. Lewis Watchmen on Sept. 4.

Winning this game put the players in a good mood.

“I was excited, since it was our first league game,” said senior Natalie Batie. “It was a lot more intense than if it is some other random (non-league) team.”

The team’s eagerness to be on the court was obvious from the moment the game started, with a rally in the beginning that led to the Mountaineers (4-2 overall, 1-0 Casco League) scoring the first point. From there, the girls had a handle on the game, only letting the Watchmen (2-4 overall, 0-1 Casco League) gain the upper hand for a moment in the third set.

The girls dominated 25-12, 25-12 and 25-16.

“The game went great,” said senior Nevaeh Lofte. “I got in my head a little bit but with the encouragement our team gave me, we got out of the funk super quick.”

Head coach Roxie Barnhart is pleased with the group of girls she has this season.

“I have five seniors who have been with us all along, and our junior libero is very athletically talented, so the six of them are a very smooth unit, so it’s really exciting,” Barnhart said. “They’ve definitely matured.”

There are also several young players on the team this year.

“I have lots of youngens,” Barnhart said, laughing. “We have a huge team, so getting them all playing time is a challenge.”

The other challenge the team will face this year is the competitive league its in.

“We face teams that are layers deeper than this team,” Barnhart said, “With girls who play club ball all year. I expect St. Paul and Perrydale to put us in our place, but I think we will compete well with everyone else.”

For the five seniors on the team, they are working together for one thing.

“We want to try and go to districts,” Lofte said.