This is a big week for Central High girls soccer players. And for their new coach.
The last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind for coach Robert Arteaga. He had a job interview with the high school on July 26. Got the job on July 28. Then started making plans for this season and beyond. Interviewed assistant coaching candidates late last week. Studied the 2022 game schedule and made initial practice plans. Had his first workout and meeting with his new team on Monday.
Arteaga has spent only a little time at Central – he helped the boys soccer team for one season a few years ago. But his comfort level is high.
“I feel at home here, like this is my second home, my home away from home,” he said. “There is a community culture here I enjoy. I want to give back to the community and build a girls soccer program that everyone can be proud of.”
Arteaga was born and raised in San Bernardino, California. He played soccer for Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California, before transferring to Western Oregon in 2016 to finish work on his degree in community public health.
He started coaching girls club soccer at WOU in 2017 and did that through 2020. Since then, he has been coaching with the WOU boys club soccer program.
He also was with the Central boys soccer program during the 2018 season.
He works at UPS in Salem as a supervisor. It’s “a really good job to have” and one that affords him the needed flexibility to coach high school soccer.
Arteaga said he will continue doing some club coaching with the Oregon Valley Futbol Alliance in Albany and with the WOU boys club soccer team “but now my focus will be the girls program at Central and on building it into a stable program for years to come.”
Arteaga played soccer competitively at the club level as a youngster. He also was a kicker on the football teams at his high school and for Chaffey.
He’s always been a goalkeeper.
“At age 3, I was pretty tall for my age, so they stuck me in goal, and I’ve never looked back,” he said.
He gives major credit to his mother for helping him in the sport.
“She always made it possible for me to go to practices and to pursue what I wanted to do,” he said. “She raised me by herself since I was about 10. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities I’ve had.”
Arteaga was a relatively late hire for Central. Official practices begin Aug. 15, and the season begins with a jamboree at Central on Aug. 25.
“This year, we’re scrambling to get everything in order,” he said.
Nine of the 15 players on the varsity roster last season were seniors. The team, which had a midseason change in coaches, finished 3-10-1, including 2-5 in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference.
“After graduating a big senior class, it will take a year or two to find that success we’re looking for, but hopefully all that will come and to where we can be hopeful of making the playoffs,” he said, noting that the addition of Woodburn and McKay to the MWC this year adds to the challenge.
Arteaga said one of his goals at Central is to create the right “culture, so that everyone feels welcome and appreciated.”
He said he wants to be flexible in drawing up strategy and creating a style of soccer for the Panthers to play.
“I’m analytical,” he said. “When I coach, I’m always looking at what’s going on and what’s working. How we play will depend on the situation, but I’ll be more looking at it on a match-up basis and picking the strategy so we can expose the weaknesses of the opponent. Some games we will be more defense-based. Some games we will be more attack-minded. And that also will depend on what players I have.”
He describes 2022 as probably “more of a developmental year for setting the basics of going forward and getting the players working with one another.”
He goes into the job without studying video of previous games and with no preconceived ideas about the Panthers team.
“It’s a clean slate,” he said.
He plans to have a junior varsity team as well, and after interviews last week he named Rhyan Shultis to be the JV coach and varsity assistant. She is a former high school soccer standout in Great Falls, Montana, and a 2022 graduate at Western Oregon, where she majored in education. She has worked at soccer camps and with Special Olympics.
“She will bring a good knowledge of the game and is very eager to help the program grow and have it moving in the right direction,” Arteaga said.
The Panthers’ varsity schedule this year includes nonleague games on the road against Reynolds, Hillsboro, Roosevelt and Franklin and at home against Centennial and Sandy. After that is the nine-game league season, which begins Sept. 27 at Lebanon.
“I’m really excited to be part of this program and to be at the high school as well,” Arteaga said. “As of now, I see myself coaching for a good long time, because I really like doing it.
“Soccer has been with me since I was a little kid, and it’s not going away anytime soon.”
