Soccer Coach

Robert Arteaga (middle) has become the new varsity girls soccer coach for the Central Panthers. He has helped the program in the past as an assistant coach working with goaltenders, including Zachary Cisneros (left) and Taylor McArthur.

 Photo from Robert Arteaga

Itemizer-Observer

This is a big week for Central High girls soccer players. And for their new coach.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.