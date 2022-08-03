Itemizer-Observer
Kaiao Nahale-a followed his heart to Monmouth.
Like he followed his heart to volleyball years ago.
Like he then followed it to coaching, and to coaching volleyball at the NCAA Division II level.
Nahale-a is the new women’s volleyball coach at Western Oregon, and he might be about a 180-degree change from the coach the Wolves had for most of last season.
Nahale-a succeeds Stacy Metro, who took over at WOU in 2019 but was out before the end of a turbulent 2021 campaign.
The Wolves were 2-16 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 4-21 overall a year ago, and times were not so happy. Metro departed suddenly late in the season, which WOU finished with an interim coach. Western Oregon never even announced that she had left, and assistant coach Traci Stephenson completed the season at the helm with no fanfare.
“The kids have gone through a lot of inner turmoil,” Nahale-a said recently. “They are tired of the fighting, they just want to compete against someone else.”
Metro came to Western Oregon after another turbulent ending, that one a few years ago at the University of Oregon. She was the top assistant coach when the Ducks parted ways with head coach Jim Moore, her husband.
Enter Nahale-a and his staff at Western Oregon with a new approach that includes a different outlook on not just volleyball but also player-coach relations and life.
“These kids are hurting to have a coach and a coaching staff that holds the bar high but doesn’t demean them,” Nahale-a said of the Wolves. “I don’t know anyone for whom demeaning helps.”
Nahale-a said he cares a great deal about things beyond the scoreboard.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about the wins and losses, it’s who we become in the process,” he said. “And about how you test your character in the moments.
“The reality of all of this is, your time as a volleyball player is a blink of an eye.
“I love winning volleyball games and helping teams win volleyball games, but even more I love helping these individuals win at the game of life.
“I’m a relationship-oriented, people-first person and coach.”
The 6-2 Nahale-a was born and raised on the Big Island of Hawaii, where volleyball is big for men as well as women. As a youngster, he played soccer and volleyball (middle blocker and right-side hitter). He chose soccer over basketball – “they’re in the same season in Hawaii.”
He competed in one year of GNAC soccer for Concordia as a forward, “but my heart was with volleyball,” he said. “It’s one of those ultimate team sports. A basketball player can take over and score, but in volleyball, you need the setter and everyone else to be working together. It’s truly one for all, all for one.”
He began helping coach club volleyball while an undergrad at Concordia and kept at it before graduating from the now-closed Portland school in 2015. He majored in business administration and minored in psychology.
In his first significant volleyball gig, he was a successful head coach at Beaverton High. He was an assistant coach at Saint Martin’s, another GNAC school, and spent about four years as an assistant in volleyball at Concordia.
And, in 2021, he was interim head coach at NCAA Division III Lewis & Clark in Portland.
After fulfilling that need at L&C, “I had every intention of being back in Hawaii,” he said.
Then came the Western Oregon opening.
“Knowing the GNAC, and loving the D-II level and the brand of volleyball and the lifestyle D-II provides and the type of coaches and athletes you’re around, I was interested,” he said. “This job offered the sport I wanted. The opportunity was hard to pass up. It was a chance to make a new ‘family’ here.”
Success will come through that kind of family/team emphasis, he believes.
“I love being on teams and being a team player. The greatest things you’ll ever do in life are the things we do for each other,” he said. “It’s a matter of how hard are you willing to work alongside and cover for others and champion them if they do something good.”
His coaching staff consists of Becca Holtgeerts and Kealia Rosa. Holtgeerts, from Everett, Washington, played for Pacific Lutheran. She most recently was a volunteer assistant at Cal Poly. She also was a graduate assistant at Louisiana-Monroe. At 30, she’s the oldest member of the new WOU staff.
Rosa is Nahale-a’s girlfriend of the past seven years. She was a standout player for Central Catholic High and a record-setting setter for Warner Pacific University in Portland.
The Wolves will open their 2022 season Aug. 26-27 with four matches in a tournament, the Magic Island Classic, in Honolulu.
Conference play begins Sept. 8 and 10 with a trip to Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage.
The Wolves’ first home match is Sept. 15 against Central Washington.
Nahale-a admits that when he looked at WOU’s 2021 record and GNAC finish – last place – he thought making the Wolves highly competitive might be a daunting, lengthy task.
“Are we going to have to clean house?” he wondered.
But when he took a closer look at the returning Wolves and at how the team played, he said he saw something quite different.
“I watched a lot of film. This team should have been way better,” he said. “I was like, ‘Why are some of these Xs and Os decisions being made?’
“The kids are much better than the record they had last fall. It has been a pleasant, pleasant surprise.”
Nearly the entire 2021 roster is back this season. That gives the Wolves a bit of a running start under their new coach. And while Nahale-a has been busy this summer looking here and there, including in Hawaii, for other and future Western Oregon players, he is eager to work with what’s on hand.
“You’re not going to find a more hungry, ready-to-get-at-it coaching staff,” he said.
Tactically, “we’re changing the defense, and our blocking schemes will be totally different. Offensively, we want to play a really entertaining style of volleyball and create an environment where the players are willing to risk and go for it, not one that’s safe and we just cross our fingers.
“I don’t think we’re as far away as I thought we were when we first walked through these doors.
“We’re leaving the past behind us, and I think we’re going to be a scary good team that nobody wants to play.”
