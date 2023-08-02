There is a new Flag Football women’s team in Dallas. Six players have been added to the 2023 roster so far. The team’s hot on the recruiting trail as two new members were included this past week while gaining another member shortly after practice.
The Dallas team, who are also looking for an official name to go by, compete within the Salem Women’s Football Association, which also features the flagship tackle football team Salem Pioneers. The Salem Pioneers play within the Women’s Football Alliance, which consists of over 64 teams nationwide. The Pioneers just wrapped up their third season.
Also newly established is the Flag Football adult league. The games for this league will begin its second season on August 27. Four teams span across Marion and Polk Counties. There’s the She Sharks of North Salem-Keizer, the Mean Girls of South Salem and the Witches of West Salem.
The Dallas team has just six women on roster so far and are looking for at least eight more to be able to play in the upcoming 8v8 tournament but hope they can reach up to at least 12-15 roster spots.
“Spread the word. We’re just getting started,” said Brooklyn Radcliff, out of Dallas, who was inserted to play tight-end for her squad during practice July 26.
That first practice started with conditioning and drills organized by head coach Steve Polanski.
Polanski also coaches the defensive backs and receivers for the Pioneers. It was only fitting that Polanksi became the connection to a team that will run a play style for a league meant to be catered towards receivers.
“It’s a bunch of receivers because that’s how primarily flag football is played. So, we’re all starting out as receivers now,” said Evie Olliff of Dallas, who also ran reps at the running back position.
The evening practice on Wednesday began with some workouts.
“We’re working on lateral movement drills, because knee injuries are a thing. So, we want to try and get the knees used to pressure,” Polanski said. “Getting them used to hip turns so we’re doing a lot of hip drills.”
The team also worked in some route running and cutting and later went into some formation drills.
During the formation, Polanksi leant on his players from time to time on what to expect blocking a defensive player in cases of pass protection.
“You want your hands here, so the defensive lineman will have trouble moving this way or that way,” Polanski demonstrated in front of the group.
Dallas has penciled in Jenna Carey as quarterback so far, also out of Dallas, who displayed some power behind her arm. But it’s more of a feeling-out process with the women finding their position.
Makinzie Sedenius has had experience playing and lined up at receiver for practice.
“I wanted to do the sport because I did it all throughout middle and high school,” she noted.
Some also miss the physicality to pair with sports.
“I just miss wrestling. My college I’m going to can’t wrestle, so this is good. This is fun,” said Olliff.
Polanski added, “Flag football is a great way to have fun, make friends, be part of a team and learn football skills.”
As part of its programs, the Flag Football organization has sessions for skill building along with strength and conditioning.
“I love the cardio aspect of these drills,” Olliff went on to say.
Practices are being held every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and is held at Jordan Rogers Memorial Park, the field in front of the Aquatic Center.
Payment is dependent on the number of on the roster, but Polanksi and his players are welcoming donations from any businesses or individuals to help lower the cost for the athletes.
For those interested in joining the team, submit a form at www.salemwomensfootball.org/flaginterestfom.
Those who want to donate to the team can contact coachpolanski@gmail.com for more info.
