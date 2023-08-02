Catching the ball

The first flag football game of the season in Aug. 27. Subsequent games are every other Sunday through Oct. 8 championship game. 

There is a new Flag Football women’s team in Dallas. Six players have been added to the 2023 roster so far. The team’s hot on the recruiting trail as two new members were included this past week while gaining another member shortly after practice.  

The Dallas team, who are also looking for an official name to go by, compete within the Salem Women’s Football Association, which also features the flagship tackle football team Salem Pioneers. The Salem Pioneers play within the Women’s Football Alliance, which consists of over 64 teams nationwide. The Pioneers just wrapped up their third season. 

