POLK COUNTY — Now comes the sprint to the finish and the playoffs for Oregon high school boys basketball teams.
League games will come fast and furious over the next seven-plus weeks.
Here’s how our local teams are positioned:
Dallas
The Dragons were 2-6 overall and 0-1 in the Mid-Willamette Conference going into a Monday, Jan. 3 game at home against Silverton.
Dallas will play two more league games at home this week, battling West Albany on Thursday and North Salem on Monday. Coach Jordan Sollman was optimistic that he would have a “100 percent” healthy team this week
The Dragons had some bright spots in their 57-51 home loss to Central on Dec. 21.
“Our 2-2-1 (zone defense) looked good, and the turnovers we created kept us in the game,” Sollman said.
Central regained solid control of that game with a big third quarter.
“We struggle in the third quarter,” Sollman said. “We’re trying to find ways to combat that, and find the will to win early.”
It didn’t help that the Dragons were missing a starter. Senior wing/forward Kailyr Gibson was hurt in a game against McKay three days earlier.
“He normally shoots pretty well for us,” Sollman said, “and we didn’t shoot very well (against Central).”
Central
The Panthers (2-4 going into a Monday game against Lebanon) will travel to Silverton on Thursday and be back home on Monday to meet Corvallis.
The Panthers weren’t able to get to Central Oregon last week for three scheduled games in a tournament, due to COVID-19 protocol.
“It’s been a trying couple of weeks,” coach Dean Sanderson said.
Players were trickling back to availability for practices last Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, with one player not expected back until perhaps this week.
The Panthers could still bask in the glow of their 57-51 victory at Dallas in their Mid-Willamette Conference opener Dec. 21, however.
One thing Sanderson liked was how other players stepped up to contribute and make plays and shots, so the pressure wasn’t so much on standout post Chase Nelson.
Senior Gabe Cirino said the players are “all super close, on and off the court, and that really helps. No one gets frustrated with each other. It’s all part of the game.”
It all made for a mostly very good time for the Panthers.
“It was great,” Cirino said.
The Panthers didn’t cave when Nelson, a junior, got into some early foul trouble, but Sanderson said that’s a point to be addressed.
“Chase is our best player, our leader,” Sanderson said. “He has to do a better job with the first and second fouls, so it doesn’t become a problem later in the game, so he’s not in and out of the game like that.
“We had to have different kids step up because of that (at Dallas), and it was good to see other kids make plays.”
Cirino co-led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points, 12 in the second half, and he was 6-for-6 at the foul line down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
“Cirino does things the right way,” Sanderson said. “Shows up and works hard. He’s just a gym rat, a Central kid through-and-through.”
One player who is still developing as a varsity cog is sophomore Matt Quinn. The 6-6 post “is going to be a big piece for us,” Sanderson said. “He’ll get there. Right now, it’s consistency that he needs more of, but that’s normal for a sophomore.”
The victory over the Dragons – the rivals will meet again Feb. 1 at Central – showed progress by the Panthers’ team and program. Central had lost to Dallas in last spring’s unusual, shortened season; the Dragons won that one, 73-47, at Dallas.
What made the difference this time?
“We got drilled last year by them, and we got beat in football by them the past couple of years, so the kids wanted this real bad,” Sanderson said. “I think everyone is just more comfortable with me and my system, and it’s me doing a better job with them, finding what they’re good at, both offensively and defensively.”
West Salem
The Titans won their fifth game in a row and improved to 7-1 at Westview last Thursday in their only game of the final week of 2021.
It wasn’t their sharpest performance, but they did it without standout point guard Jon Breyman, who was ill, and they persevered in overtime for a 55-51 victory.
“We’ll take it,” coach Travis Myers said. “Another grind-it-out-er, but we found a way.”
Sophomore Jackson Leach took Breyman’s spot and went all 36 minutes. He had the assist on a basket that tied the game at the end of regulation.
The Titans trailed by three points with about a minute left in the fourth quarter. Another sophomore, Connor Oertel, hit a 3 to tie the score. West Salem fouled Westview with 13 seconds left, and the Wildcats made two free throws.
The Titans wound up inbounding on the baseline with 3.8 seconds left.
“We had a timeout left, and we drew up a new look we had never shown,” Myers said. “Westview then called a timeout, which was good for us, because our kids got to see (the play) twice.”
Senior Brooks Ferguson screened for sophomore Trenton Ferguson, then rolled to the hoop and got the feed from Leach for a tying layup.
West Salem jumped on the Wildcats in OT and made three late foul shots, one by junior Tommy Slack and two by Leach, for the final margin.
Scoring was balanced. Slack had 10 points. Oertel and Brooks Ferguson had nine apiece. Leach and junior Jimmy Lathen each had eight. Trenton Ferguson scored six points and had snared 11 rebounds.
“We weren’t sharp enough shooting the ball and didn’t handle it well early, which gave them chances to stay in the game,” Myers said.
Myers attributed that in part to the unique difficulty of playing single games over the winter break.
“I’m a routine junkie, but with these kind of games, when it’s not a tournament setting, your routine is not there,” he said. “The practices are different, the environment is different, and there’s not as much excitement.”
Going into the New Year, West Salem was ranked fourth among 6A teams by the Oregon School Activities Association. Tualatin (which defeated the Titans), North Medford and Roosevelt were 1-2-3, in that order.
Liberty will be the Titans’ next opponent in a nonleague game at Liberty on Friday.
West Salem begins Mountain Valley Conference play on Tuesday at McKay.
Perrydale
The Pirates will play at home Thursday against Jewell and go to Alsea for a nonleague game on Friday.
So that will be three games in five days, along with the makeup game that was set for Monday against Falls City.
Falls City
The Mountaineers continue league play on Friday with a trip to Crosshill Christian, then return home to take on C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas on Monday.
Crosshill Christian came out of the holiday break ranked No. 2 in the state for 1A and with a 5-1 overall record and 2-0 Casco League record.
