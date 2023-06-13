Free Throw

Coven Rotter stands at the line for a pair of free throws during a game against league opponent Crescent Valley.

 Itemizer-Observer File Photo

A couple of key rule changes are coming to high school basketball next season.

High school basketball teams will start getting two free throws for fouls committed while in the “bonus.” The old regulation has been changed to eliminate the one-and-one situation and to create new foul restrictions for the bonus free throw each quarter.

