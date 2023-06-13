A couple of key rule changes are coming to high school basketball next season.
High school basketball teams will start getting two free throws for fouls committed while in the “bonus.” The old regulation has been changed to eliminate the one-and-one situation and to create new foul restrictions for the bonus free throw each quarter.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee accepted new rules at its annual convention April 24-26 in Indianapolis. The NFHS Board of Directors subsequently gave their approval to the recommendations which was later adopted by the Oregon School Activities Assocation (OSAA).
Teams will earn the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in a quarter, and team fouls will reset at the conclusion of each quarter. In addition, players will receive two foul shots for all common fouls. The one-and-one bonus and two free throws were previously provided to teams when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and 10 fouls in each half, respectively.
Other changes are on their way for high school basketball the following season. All varsity games of Oregon basketball will include a 35-second shot clock beginning in the winter season. Months after the NFHS granted the go-ahead for shot clocks countrywide, the regulation was made effective last summer. The majority of coaches support the choice, and the OSAA proposal received a unanimous yes vote.
Other approved rules changes include:
- Rule 3-4-5 clarifies that multiple styles of uniform bottoms may be worn by teammates, but they must all be like-colored and adhere to uniform rules outlined in Rule 3-6-2 regarding logos and trademarks.
- Rule 3-5-6 addresses undershirts and allows teams to wear a single solid color or solid black for visiting teams with dark jerseys. This provides an opportunity for schools with hard-to-find colors to have all players wear a black undershirt.
- Rule 9-3-3 was amended to allow a player to step out of bounds and return to the court if the player gains no advantage. A player is penalized only if, after returning inbounds, the player is the first to touch the ball or avoids a violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.