Itemizer-Observer
Softball
In the turnaround is fair play department, there is what Western Oregon did against Montana State Billings last weekend.
After losing twice to the Yellowjackets on Saturday, the Wolves beat them twice on Sunday – and WOU really needed those wins.
Western Oregon had dropped to 0-6 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and had lost six games in a row after falling 8-2 and 7-8 on Saturday.
The Wolves reversed their fortune in 11 innings Sunday morning, winning 4-3. The series finale was a relative cakewalk (an 11-4) victory, although MSUB led 4-3 after two innings.
The two wins lifted Western Oregon to 15-14 overall. The Wolves still are last in the GNAC going into back-to-back noon doubleheaders at home Saturday and Sunday against first-place Saint Martin’s (14-8, 4-0).
MSUB built a 7-0 lead midway through the opening game of last week’s series. In Game 2, the Yellowjackets led 8-2 after 3 ½ innings and survived after WOU scored five times in the bottom of the fourth.
The Wolves homered three times in the fourth – senior Logan Carlos and junior Zoie Recolan each hit a two-run HR, and sophomore Natalie Willoughby added a solo shot, all with no outs.
In the fifth, trailing 8-7, the Wolves left the bases loaded. WOU stranded runners on second and third in the sixth. And Recolan was left at first in the seventh.
On Sunday, WOU senior Reilly Tidwell threw 217 pitches and went all 11 innings. Tidwell (3-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits and 10 walks, with 10 strikeouts. In the bottom of the 11th, sophomore Sophie Franklin was placed on second, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a ground ball by sophomore Bella Valdes.
In Sunday’s finale, Willoughby drove in five runs and Recolan went 4 for 4.
Baseball
Western Oregon and Northwest Nazarene were tied for the lead in the GNAC going into last weekend’s games. The Nighthawks then won three of four against the Wolves in Nampa, Idaho, sweeping Saturday’s doubleheader to claim sole possession of first place.
Those results left the Wolves at 14-11 overall and 7-5 in league heading into a March 22 home game versus non-league Bushnell.
Northwest Nazarene was 17-11, 9-3 after last week’s four-game series with the Wolves.
Montana State Billings was third in the conference at 4-4. The other two GNAC baseball teams, Central Washington and Saint Martin’s, were 2-6.
WOU doesn’t play again till Saturday, April 2, when Saint Martin’s comes for a 1 p.m. doubleheader. The teams also are slated to play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. April 3.
The Nighthawks won the series opener 5-3 over WOU.
The Wolves came back to take the Friday nightcap 6-4 in 12 innings. Western Oregon junior outfielder Jackson Holstad broke a 4-4 tie with a two-out, two-run single. Senior shortstop Derek Maiben had an RBI triple, after getting two hits and an RBI in the opener.
In two relief stints, senior Sebasten Boivin picked up a loss and a win.
On Saturday, Northwest Nazarene won 5-4 and 6-5.
The first game was a tough one for the Wolves, as NNU tied the score in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run home run and got the winning, RBI single three batters later. The finish wasted a good outing by WOU starter Mike Peterson, who gave up one run over 7 2/3 innings, with four hits and no walks allowed and seven strikeouts.
In the seven-inning finale, the Nighthawks hit another three-run HR, this one in the fifth, to lead 6-2. Western Oregon came back almost all the way thanks to a senior Anthony Zellner solo blast in the sixth and a two-run homer by Derek Maiben in the seventh.
Track and field
WOU will have athletes in the Thursday-Friday Adams/Klein Combined Event at Santa Barbara, California, and the Wolves are entered in Saturday’s Willamette Invitational in Salem as well.
Last week, at the Oregon State/PNW Invite, freshman Maliyah Thompson ran a 12.13-second women’s 100 meters, which ties the sixth-best mark on WOU’s all-time list. She placed third.
The Wolves had two firsts in the meet – freshman Rilee Carstensen in the women’s 400 hurdles in 1:10.72 and senior Justin Crosswhite in the men’s 800 in 1:56.18.
Freshman Jenelle Hurley was second in the women’s 100 hurdles with a personal best of 14.88.
Kalulusno Ngaida, a junior, placed second in the women’s triple jump, going 36 feet, 2 ¾ inches.
James Duane was the runner-up in the men’s 110 hurdles in 15.75.
Also second was sophomore Gabe Arce Torres in the men’s 400 in 50.18.
Junior graduate student Devin Hasher was third in the men’s high jump, clearing 6-2 ¾.
Senior Samuel Cole finished third in the men’s shot put at 46-3 ½.
