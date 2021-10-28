Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — A new season has arrived for Dallas High volleyball.

The Dragons will be in the first round of the 16-team Class 5A playoffs on Saturday. The opponent, site and time was to be set after Tuesday night’s regular-season finale against Silverton.

No matter who Dallas is playing, and if the game is away as expected, it’s “like a fresh start,” Dragons coach Kayce Lilley said.

Dallas swept North Salem 3-0 last week to push its record to 10-5 (fourth) in the Mid-Willamette Conference and 15-9 overall. At the time, the Dragons were ranked ninth in the state by the Oregon School Activities Association and had gone 6-2 in their last eight MWC matches, all after a good showing in the Sept. 25 Oregon City tournament.

“We’ve been on an uphill trajectory probably since that tournament,” Lilley said. “The league season is kind of a grind. The playoffs feel like its own little season. Everyone gets excited again, and once you make it there, anything can happen. We feel excited and ready to play.”

Against North Salem, senior outside hitter Kaitlyn Van Well posted team highs of 15 kills and six aces, sophomore setter Grace Hannan had 29 assists and two aces, and senior libero Jordyn Wynia led in digs with five while adding two aces and key serve receive passes.

“We did what we needed to do,” Lilley said. “We’re still sharpening some aspects of our game, but I feel pretty good about where we’re at.

“Kaitlyn has done a great job leading us and stepped up again. Defensively, Jordyn sets the tone for us every day, and we’re lucky to have her example to follow.”

Central

Central had 3-0 losses last week at Crescent Valley and Silverton, which were tied for second in the MWC. The Panthers were 5-10 in league and 7-14 overall going into their Tuesday regular-season final match at first-place West Albany.

The Panthers outhit Crescent Valley .179-.132 in the third set, but the Raiders managed to close out the match 26-24, after taking the first two sets, 25-16, 25-19.

Senior outside hitter Katie Fraley had 11 kills against Crescent Valley, sophomore setter Ashley Barba had 24 assists and senior libero Kalia Baker had 16 digs. Fraley led the way in kills against Silverton with nine. Barba had 16 assists, and freshman middle blocker Hadley Craig made 16 digs.

West Salem

West Salem, ranked 14th, will be in the 32-team 6A playoffs as the top-seeded of 11 at-large invitees. The Titans (17-6) have a home first-round match with Lakeridge on Wednesday.

The Pacers (10- 11) are ranked 19th. With a win, West Salem would move into the second round and play on Saturday against third-ranked Jesuit or 30th-ranked Tualatin.

West Salem finished fourth in the Mountain Valley Conference after closing with a 1-1 week. The Titans lost 3-0 at Bend, then beat visiting McNary 3-2 on Thursday. Bend went 14-0 in league and is ranked No. 2.

Perrydale

Perrydale will kick off its Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. first-round match at home against Crow.

The Pirates (14-5) are ranked 12th in the state. Crow (7-5) is No. 37 and is the No. 3 seed out of the Old Oregon League. The second round is Saturday.

The Pirates finished second in the Casco League regular season. Perrydale then opened the league playoffs on Thursday with a 3-1 victory at home over Willamette Valley Christian.

The Pirates dropped the first set 21-25 before winning 25-19, 25-9, 25-20. On Saturday, Perrydale lost at league champion St. Paul 3-1, taking the opening set 25-20 before losing 25-11, 25-10, 25-22. “The girls played great,” Pirates coach Lottie Breeden said. “They knew they had a big match against Willamette Valley Christian. We knew we couldn’t let a guard down while playing them. We came back after losing the first set, rallied, played our game and did not let up. “On Saturday, the girls played their hearts out. They came out on fire. And we almost had it in the fourth set.”

Falls City

Falls City finished its season with 3-0 losses last week at Livingstone Adventist Academy and Perrydale. The Mountaineers were 1-13 in the Casco and 1-14 overall.