Itemizer-Observer
In the springtime, Brian Evans coaches track and field at Perrydale High.
In the summer, though, softball is his sport, has been for many, many years.
“I’ve been playing softball since my 20s, and senior softball started at age 50,” said Evans, now 68.
The West Salem resident is one of a handful of Polk County players who compete regularly in age-group slowpitch softball leagues and tournaments across the state and sometimes out of state.
Last year, his Trachsel Body & Repair-sponsored team won tournaments in Salem, Reno, Nevada and Colorado, and placed second in the nation, losing in the championship round at Las Vegas to a team from Chicago.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Evans said. “We play in a travel league every three or four weeks, anywhere from Medford to Hillsboro.”
Evans has played in up to 200 softball games during the course of a summer season. This year, he’s taking part in a lot less action, probably fewer than 100 games.
In his most-recent action, he played in a total of 10 games for two teams over four very warm days in Salem.
“After that, I was ready for some refreshment,” he said.
One of the teams, the Oregon Crabs, had six games in two days at Wallace Marine Park in Salem. The Crabs were one of the travel teams in the 68-and-over category. The Crabs competed against squads from Hillsboro, Medford, Grants Pass, Eugene, Bend, Salem and Eureka, California. The Salem team has players from Oregon, Washington and California.
“It’s a very fun, relaxed league where everyone gets along,” he said. “There are also a lot of very good tournament players on the teams.”
One of the Crabs is Salem’s Jerry Bergquist, 75, who has been a multiple national champion over the years. Dennis Merkel, 74, of Dallas, is a former Vietnam War Marine. Jim McGillem also is a Dallas resident who plays for the Crabs. Charlie Howard and Tony Schmidt from Polk County play travel league as well, but not with the Crabs.
Also at Wallace Marine Park, Evans was on a 63-and-over team that played four games.
Overall, Evans’ teams won eight games and lost two. It was a successful weekend – and there’s more softball not far ahead, with Evans heading to Medford for a tournament next weekend.
Evans continues to play in the outfield despite a pesky knee. He plans to get a knee replacement in a couple months.
Being an outfielder is not always easy anymore for him.
“I have to run a lot,” he said.
One thing that helps is that teams with softball teams in the 60s and older divisions use 11 players in the field instead of nine.
But teams still tend to score plenty of runs – often 12 to 15 in a seven-inning game – in part because players get to use senior bats made of composite materials.
“They’re hot,” Evans said.
The bats cost about $200 each, and “most of the senior guys can afford the latest and greatest.”
Evans said he has accumulated about 12 to 15 bats “and a lot of guys have a lot more than I do – it can get kind of ridiculous.”
Because the ball tends to come off the bats with such velocity, pitchers wear face masks or helmets and shin guards or chest protectors.
The senior game has some other differences, including a modified home plate, limits on the height of pitches (no higher than 12 feet) and no more than five runs allowed to score each inning, except the seventh.
And, when a batter has two strikes on him, he is allowed to foul off only one pitch. If he hits a second foul ball, he’s out.
As competitive as it is, the older the players, the more the games are played for fun and enjoyment, Evans said.
“In senior softball, especially the older you get, there’s not a lot of testosterone floating around. Younger guys take it more seriously. We are just happy to be out there,” he said. “We all realize that we’ve played with guys who have passed on. That’s what makes it special – just being able to still play.”
The guys tend to keep playing as long as possible, not allowing themselves to think or feel too old.
“We like to say, ‘We don’t let the old man in,’” Evans said.
Evans will be in his 10th year as Perrydale track and field coach next spring. Growing up, he was a high hurdler, high jumper, triple jumper and relay runner.
How much longer does he expect to play softball?
“I don’t know,” Evans said. “I’ve been an outfielder the past 15 to 20 years, and I know even after the replacement surgery I’m not going to run really well. But I’ve accomplished a lot, and I’d like to do more backpacking and other things.”
There’s an easy answer to all the things that keep Evans and others coming back for me and staying in the game.
The social aspect, for one thing.
“After the games, we sit in the parking lot and refresh, or we go to a watering hole or restaurant for dinner,” Evans said. “A lot of the wives come to the games, and it’s a social thing for them, too.”
The competition and sheer thrill of playing well is another big reason that men like Evans still suit up.
The rush and sense of satisfaction that comes from making a play never go away.
“We still hit the crap out of the ball. I still hit home runs,” Evans said. “Something like making a running catch still feels really good. Or getting a big hit in a key moment or hitting a home run. It’s a great feeling, for sure.”
