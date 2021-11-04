Wednesday, Nov. 3

West Salem boys soccer at South Eugene, 6A second round, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Dallas football at Pendleton, 5A first round, 7 p.m.

West Salem football vs. Jefferson, 6A first round, 7 p.m.

Perrydale football at Powder Valley, 1A first round, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Dallas cross-country at State championships at Lane Community College, 1:45 p.m.

West Salem cross-county at state championships at Lane Community College, 2:55 p.m.

Quick Hits

Annual Turkey Shoot held on Nov. 21

DALLAS — Cross Creek Golf Course announced that applications are being accepted for the 23rd Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The format is a two-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. All players will compete for net, gross and hole prizes. Unfortunately, this year players will not receive a turkey due to an inability to secure a commitment for the quantity needed, and therefore, the price has been reduced.

Entry fees are $60 per player and one can of food. The entry includes green fees, snacks and prize money.

Applications are limited to the first 120 players to pay fees. Players may sign up as a team or as individuals and be placed on a team. As done in the past, all food and a portion of the proceeds will go to provide Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in Polk County through the Dallas Food Bank, and a portion of the funds raised will go to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The deadline for sign up is Nov. 12. For further information and/or an application visit or call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666.

Information is also available on the Cross Creek Facebook page as well as the Cross Creek web site, http://www.crosscreekgc.com.