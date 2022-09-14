BIG GAME HUNTING
Currently open
Black bear, archery deer and elk (through Sept. 25), cougar (check current harvest numbers), coyote.
Announcements, resources
Look for CWD check stations in 2022
While CWD hasn’t yet been detected in Oregon, it has been found just 20 miles from the border. To help monitor its spread, ODFW will be setting up these CWD check stations:
DEER: Oct. 1 – Oct. 3, 9 a.m. through dusk daily
ELK: Oct. 29 – Oct. 31 9 a.m. through dusk daily.
Locations (NEW): Crook Co. Fairgrounds in Prineville, OR and Celilo State Park in The Dalles, OR. These new locations are different than those we have used in the past.
Local district wildlife staff may also establish sampling stations in the field. If you’re carrying a harvested animal, please be on the lookout for signs directing you to an active check station.
Learn more about CWD and what hunters can do to help prevent its spread to Oregon.
Bear and cougar mandatory check-in process returns for 2022
With the 2022 season, cougar and bear hunters will once again be required to check in harvested bears and cougars at an ODFW field office within 10 days of harvesting. Get more information about the bear and cougar check-in processes.
2022 big game hunting forecast
Our local wildlife biologists describe winter survival, population trends and current conditions in this sneak peek at the 2022 hunting season.
About black-tailed deer hunting
If you’ve got black-tails in your sites this season, here are a couple of helpful resources.
Identifying Columbia white-tailed and black-tailed deer. A quick video and related graphic to help you identify your target.
Hunting black-tailed deer in Oregon. This podcast features ODFW biologists Tod Lum and Stuart Love talking about habitat, biology and hunting.
Hunting tips for Roosevelt elk, both kinds
Learn more about the two kinds of Roosevelt elk in western Oregon – their biology, life history and hunting strategies – in these ODFW podcasts.
Cascade elk tend to act more like Rocky Mountain elk due to their preferred habitat.
Coastal elk live in rugged, wet terrain and offer a very different hunting experience.
Hunting during fire season
Archery deer and elk opened Aug. 27, in the midst of the wildfire season. Hunters should be prepared for hot, dry condition and should check for access before they go. Learn more about hunting and fire danger.
Please report elk with hoof disease
If you see elk showing signs of elk hoof disease, including lame or limping elk or elk with damaged, injured, missing or deformed hooves, please report it using this online form. Coyote and wolf ID
Coyote hunters need to take extra care to identify their target as wolves can look like coyotes, especially wolf pups in the mid-summer and fall. Test your ID skills.
Please report any wolf sightings or wolf sign to ODFW using the online reporting system.
District updates
NORTH AND MID-COAST (Saddle Mt., Wilson, western Trask, western Stott Mt., western Alsea, north Siuslaw wildlife management units)
Black bear: The statewide fall bear season opened Aug. 1. Early season bears will most likely be found gorging on ripening berries (huckle, salal and black) along seldom-used roads and trail systems. The best bet is to cruise areas looking for fresh sign and shift locations to follow the progressive ripening (either by elevation or sun exposure).
Cougar: The most productive way to hunt cougar on the north coast is to use a predator call. By mimicking the sound of a cougar’s prey (elk, deer, etc), a cougar can be enticed into entering an area. They are normally very cautious when approaching, so keep an eye out and bring a buddy to help.
Archery deer and elk: Deer and elk archery seasons opened Aug. 27. Early season deer and elk will be looking to beat the heat in shady timber patches, north-facing slopes and creek bottoms.
WILLAMETTE UNITS (Scappoose, eastern Trask, Willamette, Santiam, McKenzie, N. Indigo wildlife management units)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Berry crops are a couple weeks behind in many areas, prompting bears to seek less desirable food sources. However, this delay could be beneficial for early season fall bear hunters come August.
Cougar: A productive hunting technique is to use predator calls to mimic a distressed prey species, but don’t be afraid to switch up your sound and experiment with something different. Cougar vocalizations have been known to entice other cougars into range as well. Approaching cougars can be difficult to see when you are predator calling so hunting with a partner is advised. Make sure to buy your cougar tag before going hunting.
SW BIG GAME HUNTING
Big game reports updated monthly
Currently open
Black bear, archery deer and elk (through Sept. 25), cougar (check current harvest numbers), coyote.
Coyote and wolf ID
Coyote hunters need to take extra care to identify their target as wolves can look like coyotes, especially wolf pups in the mid-summer and fall. Test your ID skills.
Please report any wolf sightings or wolf sign to ODFW using the online reporting system.
District updates
COOS COUNTY (west Tioga, west Powers, north Sixes, southwest Siuslaw)
Coos Mountain Access
The Coos Mountain Access Area has been extended through December 2023, providing year-round access to about 63,000 acres in the heart of the Tioga Unit. Learn more about the Coos Mountain Access Area on MyODFW.com or call the Charleston Field Office at (541) 888-5515. Maps are available.
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1. Bear distribution will be a little different this year compared to other years due to the fact that wild fruit production has largely failed on the coast. Blackberries, however, appear to be coming on now. They too are delayed. Bears will be very attracted to blackberries when they are finally ripe. Hunters should find good opportunities to harvest a bear near isolated blackberry patches once they are ripe. Look for patches that are at the end of dilapidated forest roads or around meadows with little human activity. Bear activity near these patches should increase as the summer progresses.
Deer:
Black-tailed deer numbers on the coast appear to be continuing to slowly rise. Hunters with intensions of hunting deer during the upcoming bow season would benefit from scouting for animals this month (August). On the coast water is generally not a limiting factor for the deer’s distribution. Feed for them, however, is often limited by the drying effects of sun exposure in the summer. Look for evidence of deer on north or east exposures because this is where the feed is likely to be the best.
Elk:
Bow elk season will open Aug. 27. Like deer, elk will be spending much of their time on north and east exposures due to the better quality of feed there. Also, elk are large animals that don’t tend to dissipate heat from their bodies as well as smaller animals. Thermal cover, in the form of shade is very important to elk during summer. Scouting for animals in these areas will be best.
Cougar: Cougars are difficult to locate in Coos County. The majority of cougars are taken incidentally during deer and elk seasons by hunters who have also purchased a cougar tag.
The most productive way to hunt cougar is to use a predator call.
Coyote: Numbers are strong throughout Coos County. Using predator calls to lure them in can be an effective method for harvesting coyotes. Try calling in early morning and late afternoon. Be sure to ask permission before hunting on private land.
DOUGLAS COUNTY (Dixon, S. Indigo, NW Evans Creek, Melrose, SW Siuslaw, E. Tioga and NE Powers Units)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Archery deer and elk: Seasons opened Aug. 27.
Cougar: Look in areas adjacent to agriculture and within areas of higher concentrations of deer. When fresh tracks are found, set up and call with either mouth or electronic predator calls.
Cougars are abundant throughout with indicators pointing to stable or increasing numbers. Hunting cougar is a challenge because these animals are very secretive, but harvest success is greatest adjacent to private land with high deer populations using a predator call.
Coyote: Numbers are strong throughout Douglas County. Using predator calls to lure them in can be an effective method for harvesting coyotes. Try calling in early morning and late afternoon. Be sure to ask permission before hunting on private land.
JACKSON, JOSEPHINE, CURRY COUNTIES (Applegate, Chetco, Evans Creek, Rogue, portions of Dixon, and Sixes)
Archery deer and elk: Seasons open Aug. 27.
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Good rainfall and lower temperatures this spring and summer are keeping grasses green longer. Focus on these grassy areas to find bears feeding. When berries start to appear bears will shift focus to large patches of berry bushes. Locating a cool area near water surrounded by blackberries, chokecherries, acorns, and grasses would be a great strategy for bumping into a bear. This is the time of year that black bears enter what is known as hyperphagia, which generates an intense drive for food to begin storing fat reserves for the winter months. Be aware of wind direction as you approach potential sites as bears have a very keen sense of smell.
Cougar season is open statewide year-round or until zone quotas are met (see zone quota page). Hunting cougars can be a great way to extend your season now that other seasons have come to an end. Some hunters are also having success with a predator call and a lot of patience, often times calling for over an hour is required. If using a call, please do so safely. If you are successful in killing a cougar call our Central Point office at 541-826-8774 to schedule an appointment to check in your kill.
Western gray squirrel: Western gray squirrel hunting is open in that portion of the Rogue unit south of the Rogue River and South Fork Rogue River and North of Highway 140. See page 64 of the 2022 Oregon Big Game Hunting Regulations for more information.
Coyotes are abundant in our area but remember to ask for permission to hunt on private lands. Hunters can find coyotes around meadows and brush piles where mice and rabbits are found. Predator calls are very useful when used in conjunction to known prey base. Remember to identify your target.
COLUMBIA BIG GAME HUNTING
HOOD RIVER, WASCO, SHERMAN COUNTIES (Hood, White River, Maupin, West Biggs Units)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar: Driving logging roads in search of fresh tracks can be an effective strategy.
Coyotes: Try calling for them from open fields, meadows, and pastures. The best areas to find them will be near farm grounds on the eastern boundary of the district. Look for them in early morning or evening and pay close attention to wind direction.
White River Wildlife Area
White River Wildlife Area is open for hunting. Please call the White River Wildlife Area Headquarters with any questions 541-544-2126
Deer: Archery deer season opened Aug. 27 and closes Sept. 25. This hunt is a controlled hunt for one buck with visible antler.
Elk: Archery elk season also opened Aug. 27 and closes Sept. 25 and is a general season tag for one elk.
Black bear: Sept. 30 is the deadline to purchase your fall bear tag. Fall bear season is Aug. 1 through Dec. 31. You may purchase an additional fall bear tag if you purchase your general season bear tag prior to the tag sale deadline.
Coyotes: There are no seasons or bag limits on coyotes. Populations are good throughout the wildlife area. Be aware that bobcats and cougars may respond to predator calls, and separate licensing/tags and season limitations exist for these species.
Cougar: Try using predator calls to increase your odds of success. Here are 10 ways to be a better cougar hunter. Check to make sure the zone you are hunting in hasn’t reached the harvest quota before you hunt by clicking here Cougar quota. White River Wildlife Area is in Zone A. Cougar season is open in the White River Wildlife Area, Jan. 1 – Dec 31 unless the harvest quota has been met. Deadline to purchase your first cougar tag is Sept. 30. You may purchase an additional cougar tag if you purchase your general season cougar tag prior to the tag sale deadline.
Current road and weather conditions: Roads in the area are dry and dusty. Four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended for many of the open green dot roads. Look for maps with road information at entrances to the wildlife area or click here WRWA Map. The weather forecast is hot with high temperatures in the 80s and low temperatures in the low 50s. Campfires are not allowed anywhere in the wildlife area due to ODF fire restrictions. Wood cutting is also restricted to no operation between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., with a one hour fire watch after use. Carry a shovel, and a fire extinguisher or one gallon of water.
Reminder: WILDLIFE AREA PARKING PERMIT required. Display your required parking permit when visiting the wildlife area. Camping in the wildlife area is only allowed in designated camping areas. Please pack out your trash. Again, campfires are NOT allowed in the wildlife area at this time. Only street legal vehicles are allowed in the wildlife area, no ATV’s or snowmobiles.
CENTRAL BIG GAME HUNTING
PRINEVILLE/OCHOCO WILDLIFE DISTRICT (Maury, Ochoco, Grizzly)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar are present throughout the Maury, Ochoco, and Grizzly units. The Maury and Ochoco units are recommended because of their greater amounts of public lands and better accessibility.
Coyotes can offer an exciting hunting challenge. Both the Maury and Ochoco have sizeable areas of public lands that provide hunting opportunities. Hunters should use caution, and be properly equipped and prepared for whatever the weather might bring.
DESCHUTES DISTRICT (Upper Deschutes, Paulina, North Wagontire, Northwest Fort Rock, Metolius)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar can be found throughout the Deschutes District. Look for cougars wherever there are prey species. Predator calls are the most effective method of locating a cougar.
Coyote: Good numbers of coyotes can be found throughout the Deschutes District. Calling coyotes with distress type calls has been effective for hunters. Calling in the early morning and late afternoon produces the best results. It is important to choose areas with abundant coyote sign and little human activity.
SOUTH CENTRAL BIG GAME HUNTING KLAMATH COUNTY
Fall Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1. The highest concentrations occur in the western portion of the district including Keno and western portions of Sprague and Fort Rock WMUs. The Interstate WMU is another good option with abundant bear numbers throughout. Look for berry crops or water in the early season to increase chance of success. Hunters can purchase an additional general fall bear tag.
Controlled Archery deer and General Season Archery elk: Hunters may increase harvest opportunity near available water sources or dried up stream beds. Look for fresh sign on roads and trails going between bedding and feeding areas. Areas with past wildfires -- such as the Oregon Gulch fire in the Keno Unit and the Berry Point fire in the Interstate Unit -- can provide a flush of vegetation attractive to deer and elk.
Cougar: Cougar season is open year-round, and populations are healthy and distributed throughout the district in any area with a big game prey base. Most harvest occurs while hunters are pursuing deer and elk. Predator calling or locating a fresh cougar kill can increase chances of success. Oregon does offer an additional cougar tag good all year throughout the state.
Coyote: Populations are currently low but distributed throughout the county. Fawn in distress calling may increase chance of harvest as fawns are typically born in June.
LAKE COUNTY
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar: Cougar populations are healthy throughout the district. Predator calls can be an effective cougar hunting method though bobcats and bears may respond to predator calls, and separate licensing and season limitations exist for these species. Hunters should be prepared for predators other than cougar to respond.
Coyote populations are generally low, but some hunting is available throughout the district. Be aware that bobcats and cougars may respond to predator calls, and separate licensing and season limitations exist for these species.
SE BIG GAME HUNTING
HARNEY COUNTY (Silvies, Malheur River, Steens Mt, Juniper, portions of Beatys Butte, Wagontire, and Whitehorse)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar hunting is open year around. Populations are healthy and distributed throughout the district in any area with a big game prey base.
Coyote populations are good throughout Harney County. Coyote vocalizations calls still work best until pups start to disperse, which will be in mid to late August. Be aware that bobcats and cougars also may respond to predator calls, and there are separate licensing and season limitations for these species.
MALHEUR COUNTY (Whitehorse, Owyhee and Beulah Units)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar: Populations are healthy and distributed throughout the district in any area with a big game prey base. Recent snow may aid hunting possibilities with excellent tracking conditions.
Coyote: Hunting is available throughout the district. Reproduction this year appears to be good which should enhance calling opportunities. Be aware that bobcats and cougars may respond to predator calls, and separate licensing and season limitations exist for these species.
NE BIG GAME HUNTING
BAKER DISTRICT (Sumpter, Keating, Pine Creek, Lookout Mt.)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar: Can be found throughout Baker County but hunters should target areas with high concentrations of deer and elk. Setting up on a fresh kill or using distress calls can all be productive techniques.
Coyote: Numbers are good throughout the district. Try calling in early morning and late afternoon. Remember to ask for permission before hunting on private properties.
GRANT DISTRICT (Murderers Creek, Northside, Desolation)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar: Cougar are well-distributed in our forested areas. Calling with distress calls or cougar vocalizations can be effective. However, locating a fresh, naturally made kill has the best chance of success.
Coyote: Numbers are good in most of the district. Coyotes may respond to distress calls. Try calling in the early morning and late evening.
HEPPNER DISTRICT (Heppner, Fossil, East Biggs, southern Columbia Basin)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar: Cougar are well-distributed in our forested areas. Calling with distress calls or cougar vocalizations can be effective. However, locating a fresh, naturally made kill has the best chance of success.
Coyote: The population is healthy with good numbers of coyotes available for those who wish to pursue them. Watch wind direction to help prevent giving away your location. Calling with game distress calls can be very successful.
UMATILLA DISTRICT (Walla Walla, Mt. Emily, Ukiah, eastern portion of Heppner, northern Columbia Basin)
If you have questions about where to go hunting in Umatilla County, please call the Pendleton office at (541) 276 2344.
Archery elk: Conditions have been extremely dry and hot throughout Umatilla district (and everywhere else) so far this season. Early season reports from most hunters have been stating that the elk have mostly been quiet so far, except for the opening weekend, which saw cooler temperatures. Temperatures are starting to cool off more in the evenings, which should get the elk to start talking a bit more. All Manulife Forest Management (formerly Hancock) properties continue to be closed. This impacts the Meacham TMA and other Manulife lands in Mt. Emily and Walla Walla units. See below for the Sept. 6 update from ODFW website:
Manulife Forest Management (formally Hancock) properties to remain closed this week. Fire Managers expect significant growth on all fires this week due to a Red Flag Warning for wind, low humidity, and weather volatility early this week. A substantial, widespread rain event is needed to improve conditions. Access will be re-evaluated Monday of each week or after a substantial rain event. For additional information regarding Manulife lands, please call the Manulife Information/Recreation line at (541) 962-2184.
Archery elk success rate average (last five years)
Ukiah: 13 percent
Mt. Emily: 47 percent
Walla Walla: 51 percent
Archery deer: Archery deer hunting in Umatilla district can be extremely challenging. Mule deer densities are low throughout the district and most hunters choose to pursue and carry a deer tag along as a second opportunity while elk hunting. There are plenty of white-tailed deer around, especially at low elevation. If Manulife lands open during the archery season, these are great areas to pursue whitetails.
Rifle Elk:
Ukiah: The Ukiah unit is great for elk hunting. The population is above management objective. It can be busy with hunters due to hunter density, with 900 spike tags during the first season. Generally, only around 600 of those spike tag holders report going hunting. The any bull tag has an average success rate of 29 percent for the last 5 years. The first season spike hunt averages 8 percent success and the second season averages 7 percent success.
Mt. Emily and Walla Walla
The Mt. Emily and Walla Walla units are managed as high success rate hunts where hunters get to pursue more mature animals. They both take a very long time to draw. The Mt. Emily elk population is below management objective, but it is still a phenomenal hunt. The success rate averages 73 percent for the any bull tag over the last 5 years. The Walla Walla unit elk population is well over management objective. The success rate on the any bull hunt averages 68 percent over the last 5 years
Rifle Deer:
Ukiah: Buck ratio has been increasing in the unit and the white-tailed deer population has been recovering from the 2019 EHD outbreak. The unit continues to be a place where we offer lots of opportunity for harvesting a buck, so hunter densities are high. The success rate averages 20 percent over the last five years and has gone up over the last two years. Generally, white-tailed deer make up around 20-30 percent of the harvest.
Similar to the Ukiah unit, buck ratio and white-tailed deer numbers are increasing in both units. The mule deer population is below management objective in both units. Average success rate in the West Mt. Emily hunt over the last five years has been 23 percent. In East Mt. Emily, average success has been 37 percent. Both units saw had dramatic declines in deer population and harvest after the hard winter of 2016-17.
Mt. Emily and Walla Walla: Similar to the Ukiah unit, buck ratio and white-tailed deer numbers are increasing in both units. The mule deer population is below management objective in both units. Average success rate in the West Mt. Emily hunt over the last five years has been 23 percent. In East Mt. Emily, average success has been 37 percent. Both units saw had dramatic declines in deer population and harvest after the hard winter of 2016-17.
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Predators
Cougar: Well-distributed in forested areas of the Walla Walla, Mt. Emily, and Ukiah units. Hunters will have best success by finding a fresh naturally made kill and hunting near it, or by using predator calls. Some success has come from following tracks until the cougar is located.
Coyote: Numerous throughout the county and hunters should have good success calling. Remember to ask permission before hunting on private lands.
Columbia Basin Wildlife Areas (Willow Cr WA, Coyote Springs WA, Irrigon WA, Power City WA)
Big game hunting is permitted except at Coyote Springs WA. Use of rifles and handguns are prohibited at all times except Willow Cr WA. Please review the regulations for shot and weapon restrictions. Please be mindful of our neighbors and respect the safety zones.
Bridge Cr Wildlife Area
The wildlife area is open.
UNION COUNTY (Starkey, Catherine Creek, East Mt. Emily, southern portion of Wenaha, southwest portion of Sled Springs)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougars: Common in Union County. Focus on game rich areas with long ridgelines or saddles that cats typically travel. Setting up downwind of a deer or elk killed by a cougar can be productive.
Coyote: Numbers are high throughout the district. Try calling in early morning and late afternoon. Remember to ask for permission before hunting on private properties.
Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area
All lands north and east of Foothill Road are open to hunting weekends, Wednesdays and all federal holidays. Please refer to Big Game and Game Bird regulations for season dates and additional regulations.
Hunting equipment is limited to short range (shotgun, archery or muzzleloader) equipment only. Rifles and handguns are prohibited at all times.
The Glass Hill portion of the wildlife area is open seven days a week April 1 through Jan. 31. Please refer to the ODFW big game and game bird regulations for season dates.
The wildlife Area is closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. In addition, there is no camping on the wildlife area. Violators will be asked to leave and or will be issued citations.
Please call the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area with any questions (541) 963 4954.
WALLOWA COUNTY (Wenaha, Sled Springs, Chesnimnus, Snake River, Minam, Imnaha)
Black bear: Fall bear opened Aug. 1.
Cougar: Populations are moderate throughout Wallowa County. Most lions are taken incidental to other hunting. However, calling with fawn bleat, or locating a cougar kill and waiting for a cat to return are often successful techniques. Please remember to check in your harvest at your local district office to help with population estimates.
Coyote: Good numbers of coyotes can be found throughout Wallowa County. Calling coyotes with rabbit distress type calls has been effective for hunters. It is important to choose areas with abundant coyote sign and little human activity.
