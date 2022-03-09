ODFW’s fish restoration and enhancement board will meet by Teams on Tuesday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. The meeting will occur via Teams. Members of the public may attend the meeting virtually. The agenda, log in information, and meeting materials are available online at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/RE/board_schedule.asp.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. and includes review of eight project proposals, program information and updates, and meeting scheduling for 2022.
Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials for the meeting. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or (503) 947-6002 at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
Created by the Oregon Legislature in 1989, the fish restoration and enhancement program is funded by a surcharge on sport and commercial fishing licenses and commercial poundage fees. The program’s seven-member citizen board reviews fish restoration and enhancement project proposals and makes funding recommendations to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission.
For more information on the fish restoration and enhancement program, or to view information regarding current R&E Program applications, visit www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/RE or contact program coordinator Kevin Herkamp at (503) 947-6232.
