WF-208 Northern Shoveler by Buck Spencer

SALEM, Oregon – Artwork for the annual 2023 wildlife stamp art contest will be on display for the public to view from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 4 at ODFW Headquarters.

Each year artists are invited to compete in one or all three of ODFW’s stamp art competitions. The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award and winning artwork is used to produce collector’s stamps and other promotional items with sale proceeds benefitting Oregon’s fish, wildlife, and their habitats.

